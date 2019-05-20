Just in time for Memorial Day, these Special Edition Mustangs are available for the first time to Non-Military personnel.

In 2017, Military Auto Source (MAS) teamed up with Petty’s Garage to offer deployed performance enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity – to own a new custom-built Warrior Edition Mustang. This highly successful collaboration continued on for the 2018 model year, with a 2018 Petty’s Garage Warrior Mustang and F-150.

These limited-edition Warrior vehicles were originally made available only to troops stationed overseas, but due to enthusiasm from non-service members around the world, the Warrior Program has now been expanded with the unveiling of the 2019 Petty’s Garage Warrior Mustang.

Now, for the very first time, anyone can purchase one of these incredible high-performance vehicles developed in recognition of our troops. With Veterans getting a discount of $1000 off their purchase if they buy one now.

2019 Petty’s Garage Warrior Mustang Available To Public More

Features:

*Edelbrock 2650TVS Supercharger/Whipple 3.0L Supercharger

*Petty's Garage Aluminum Race Inspired Spoiler

*Petty's Garage 3-Way Adjustable Coilovers

*Petty's Garage Upper & Lower Mesh Grille with Billet Aluminum Badge

*Petty's Garage Tail Panel Badge

*Petty's Garage Windshield Banner

*Petty's Garage Warrior Badging

*Petty's Garage Warrior Leather Seats by Katzkin

*Petty's Garage Window Etching

*Petty's Garage Autographed Dash Badge

*Petty's Garage Warrior Floor Mats

*Petty's Garage Blue Shifter Knob

*Petty's Garage I.D. Plate Petty's Garage Painted Stripe Package with Painted Lower Cladding

*Petty's Garage Certificate of Authenticity

*Available with Manual Transmission or Automatic

*Exterior Colors Include Shadow Black, Oxford White, Ingot Silver Metallic

Are ready to order yours before they’re all spoken for? Reach Motorious via the contact forms on the ads here. From there, the team will go through the options on the cars in our inventory. There’s also the option to actually go pick it up from Petty's Garage - if you do this, you can actually meet the legend himself, Richard Petty, and have your car signed!

2019 Petty’s Garage Warrior Mustang Available To Public More

Retail exchange programs for the US Military have been around since the 1800s and have offered a way for the brave men and women serving in the nations armed forces to not only purchase goods that they need at a discounted price but also to give back to and help their fellow warriors.

These programs, such as Exchange and NexCom, have provided a great service to the men and women that have provided the ultimate service to our country and donated some – if not all – of their earnings to make our soldier’s lives better.

Partnering with Exchange and NexCom, Military Autosource offers new and used domestic cars, trucks, SUV’s, and vans from Jeep, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Lincoln, as well as Harley Davidson motorcycles, ATVs, and ORVs from Polaris, to the overseas deployed U.S. armed forces and has been doing so for close to 60 years.

2019 Petty’s Garage Warrior Mustang Available To Public More

With pre-negotiated military pricing on top of a guaranteed lowest price and warranty coverage that extends worldwide, the service MAS offers to our great warriors is already incredible, but if that’s not enough, they also offer a way to purchase a custom built and military exclusive vehicles.

Read More...



This Petty’s Garage Ford Mustang Is The Perfect Summer Muscle Car

Ultimate Road Going Richard Petty Dodge Challenger Up For Sale!

















