2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Is the Ultimate Porsche SUV, for Now

If your race car on its trailer weighs less than 7700 pounds, you could tow it to the track behind the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. But there's a good chance you could drop the car in the paddock and post better lap times in the tow vehicle. While the Turbo reigns as King Cayenne for this first model year of the all-new third-generation Porsche SUV, it really just establishes the baseline for even more absurdly powerful models to come in subsequent model years.

It's one hell of a baseline, though. Aided by a fresh set of dealer-installed Pirelli P Zero Corsa PZC4 summer performance tires ($2110) in their newly staggered widths that put more rubber on the pavement in the rear, this example ripped to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds behind its 541-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 and crossed the quarter-mile mark in 12.1 seconds at 115 mph. Partial credit goes to its launch-control system, an element of the $1130 Sport Chrono package. But that feature also played into the performance of the previous-generation Cayenne Turbo S, which needed 3.8 seconds to reach 60 mph and 12.2 for the quarter-mile, despite boasting 29 more horses from its larger twin-turbo 4.8-liter V-8 and weighing 18 pounds less than this portly 5148-pound five-seater.

Not-So-Tiny Dancer

That's hardly the new model's only trick, considering it also defied its mass by clinging to the skidpad with 1.00 g in grip and coming to a full stop from 70 mph in only 150 feet, shading the previous Turbo S by 0.05 g and six feet. Tires again, yes, but also contributing to the stopping performance are Porsche's tungsten-carbide-coated iron brake rotors (PSCB or Porsche Surface Coated Brake) that come standard on the Turbo. With their 10-piston monoblock front calipers and four-piston rears borrowed from Porsche's $5580 carbon-ceramic brake package, these new stoppers pretty much obviate any need to pay the premium for that upgrade unless you really love yellow calipers or will pay any price to avoid brake dust.

The carbon-ceramic brakes also cut a significant amount of unsprung mass from the ride-and-handling equation, yet despite the 21-inch wheels, we didn't feel much harshness in our test car's ride quality, especially considering the performance on offer here. Turbo models also come standard with the three-chamber air springs, which are optional on both the base Cayenne with its turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and the Cayenne S with the twin-turbo 2.9-liter six. This Turbo is every bit as well-mannered as the Cayenne S we've touted as the equivalent of a luxury sports sedan, only packing still more power and grip when we dialed all the electronics to red-mist mode.

