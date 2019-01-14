2019 Ram Heavy Duty Has 1,000 Lb-Ft of Cummins Torque

From Popular Mechanics

Next time some oldtimer tells you the glory days of horsepower and torque were in the past, sock 'em in the teeth with this: The 2019 Ram HD pickup now offers 1000 lb-ft of torque from its optional Cummins diesel engine. Yep, this is the first factory pickup to break the four-digit torque threshold. These are wild times.

Photo credit: Ram More

The new top-spec 6.7-liter Cummins High Output turbodiesel straight-six churns out 1000 lb-ft at 1800 RPM and 400 horses at 2800 RPM. The heavily-redesigned oil-burner is actually 60 lbs lighter than the previous-gen Cummins engine, with a high-pressure turbo cramming up to 33 lbs of boost into the thing. Other engines available include a lesser 6.7-liter Cummins making 370 horses and 850 lb-ft, while the base-model heavy-duty Ram makes do with the 6.4-liter Hemi with 410 hp and 429 lb-ft. Diesel engines get mated to a six-speed Aisin automatic transmission, while gassers get a new TorqueFlight eight-speed auto. Sorry, there's no more stick shift in the Ram lineup.

Optioned with the new High Output diesel, the new heavy duty Rams can tow up to 35,100 lbs, with a 7680-lb max payload. A revamped air suspension can be set for payload, trailer towing, and can even drop the rear of the truck lower for easier bed loading and unloading.

Photo credit: Ram More

Photo credit: Ram More

The Ram HD lineup also brings the return of the Power Wagon, with a factory suspension lift, 35-inch tires, locking front and rear differentials and a 12,000-lb Warn winch. Meanwhile, the fantastically-named Mega Cab offers twice as much interior storage space as competing trucks, according to Ram.

So if you need to tow your house off its foundation, relocate Mount Rainier, or haul the Space Station down to the marina, congratulations: The new Ram HD is for you.

