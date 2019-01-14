2019 Ram Heavy-Duty Pickup Muscles Its Way into the 1000-LB-FT Club

From Car and Driver

With all three of the major players in the heavy-duty truck segment offering diesel pickups that have crested the 900-lb-ft torque plateau, it was only a matter of time until one of them eclipsed the magic 1000-lb-ft mark. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the first to claim the title, thanks to a heavily reworked version of the venerable Cummins inline-six turbo-diesel. Hitting the 1000-lb-ft measurement right on the head in its high-output configuration, it enables a Ram 3500 regular cab 4x2 long-box dually equipped with the Max Tow package to tug a ridiculous 35,100 pounds or carry a 6570-pound payload. But there's more to the story than just raw grunt.

Air Springs and High-Strength Steel

The truck is essentially new from the ground up, built on a new frame that makes extensive use of high-strength steel-98.5 percent, according to Ram-for improved strength and weight savings, with six crossmembers and fully boxed rear sections. A pair of Active-Tuned Mass Modules similar to those used on the 2019 Ram 1500 help dampen vibration. Suspension upgrades include new, stronger and lighter front and rear axles, plus progressive springs and upgraded bushings. The 3500 one-ton has rear leaf springs, while the 2500 three-quarter-ton retains the coil-spring setup. Rear air springs are available, with the 2500 setup replacing the traditional springs with a pair of air springs. The 3500 supplements the leaf springs with air bags, allowing the engineers to spec a smoother-riding leaf spring when the truck is unladen. Three modes of operation control the air springs: Normal/Payload automatically detects the load and adjusts the springs accordingly, Trailer Mode allows the bed to lower about an inch to maintain a level relationship with the trailer, and Bed Mode permits lowering of the bed to simplify trailer hookup or ease loading.

Riding atop that frame is a freshly restyled body that features an increased amount of high-strength steel, which, combined with an aluminum hood and other weight-saving measures, contributes to a claimed 143-pound overall weight reduction. Engineers strived for a sleeker profile and managed to come out of the wind tunnel with a 0.41 drag coefficient, the lowest ever for a Ram HD. The bodywork is exclusive, too, sharing no panels with the recently refreshed Ram 1500. Combined with new engine mounts, hydraulic body mounts at the C-pillars, active noise cancellation, new exhaust components, and the aforementioned vibration dampeners, Ram says it has lowered the ambient interior sound level by 10 decibels, a claim we will gladly confirm when we test one.

Extensive revisions were also made to the electrical system, including two available dual alternator setups to make sure all the latest tech features, instrumentation, and accessories function properly and to ensure plenty of power and junction points for upfitters who reconfigure the Ram chassis for commercial and emergency-vehicle use.

The interior continues the brand-wide uptick in quality and refinement started by the recently redesigned Ram 1500, emphasizing a new instrument panel, upscale materials, and a revised HVAC system that moves a higher volume of air while simultaneously reducing noise. Electric heating elements on diesel models speed up the delivery of warm air on cold mornings. The redesigned center console provides enough storage area to put a 15.0-inch laptop out of sight and offers three USB ports in front and two in back for a total of five; three of them, including one in back, communicate with the Uconnect infotainment system. A 5.0-inch screen is standard; an 8.4-incher is optional, as is a fully configurable 12.0-inch screen with unique graphics keyed to individual Ram models.