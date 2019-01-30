The 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe Is Dead and Will Not Reach Production

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 1/29/19: The Range Rover SV coupe is DOA, as Land Rover says that it will not reach production. The company had planned to build 999 of these exclusive models globally but has cancelled all existing orders; according to Auto Express, some customers had already configured their vehicles.

The Range Rover has come a long way since it launched in 1970 as a two-door utility vehicle. Thanks to a confluence of events about a decade later-namely, that the Range Rover gained a second set of doors just as aspirational types were coming to the conclusion that projecting the persona of landed gentry on a perpetual pheasant hunt was a worthy endeavor-the brand’s fortunes grew enough to justify cranking up the levels of opulence and performance, an approach that continues to this day. The 2019 Range Rover SV coupe unveiled at the 2018 Geneva auto show represents the new pinnacle of the brand.

Limited to a production run of just 999 examples worldwide, the SV coupe will be hand assembled at the SVO Technical Centre in Warwickshire, England. While the two-door format harks back to the original, Range Rover also made sure to extract plenty of output from the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8-the SV coupe’s engine produces the same 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque as the recently uprated SVAutobiography Dynamic four-door. A ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters sends torque to a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case and a locking rear differential. A claimed zero-to-60-mph time of 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 165 mph make this the fastest full-size Range Rover ever, according to its maker.

Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 technology allows drivers to select from Dynamic, Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand, and Rock Crawl driving modes as desired. The SV coupe sits slightly lower than the standard Range Rover, and the air-spring suspension automatically lowers the vehicle by another 0.6 inch at speeds of 65 mph or above. Additionally, the suspension can raise the vehicle by 1.6 inches above normal for off-road driving below 50 mph; a maximum of 3.0 inches above the standard ride height is available at speeds up to 31 mph.

The aluminum-bodied exterior is largely specific to the coupe, with the hood and the lower tailgate being the only body panels carried over from the standard four-door Range Rover. The doors have frameless glass and a power-close feature. The exclusive two-part grille and new side vents are composed of a special mesh and feature a satin-silver metal surround; the Range Rover script on the hood and the tailgate is handcrafted in the Birmingham Jewellery Quarter in the United Kingdom. Rolling stock includes 21-, 22-, and 23-inch wheels, the last being the largest ever offered on a Range Rover.

