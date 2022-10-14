2019 shooting, drug bust in Jeannette result in prison sentence

Oct. 14—A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to four to eight years in a state prison in connection with a 2019 shooting and separate drug bust in the city.

James W. Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and false identification to police.

Smith and two other family members were arrested in October 2019 after police said a search of their North Seventh Street home turned up a large amount of suspected cocaine, prescription pills and drug packaging materials, according to court documents.

A second set of charges were filed against him several months later in connection with an August 2019 shooting in which Smith and the man police said he targeted both were injured.

Police said the shooting happened in an alley behind North Third Street. Authorities were called to the alley and said they found Smith, who initially gave police the wrong name, lying wounded near a handgun, ski mask, spent shell casings and a vehicle that had bullet holes, according to court papers.

Prosecutors dismissed more serious charges of attempted homicide in exchange for the guilty plea, according to court filings.

James McClinton IV, 36, of Wilkinsburg, is awaiting trial tentatively scheduled for November on weapons violations and charges of receiving stolen property and drug possession in the shooting.

McClinton told police he was returning to his girlfriend's apartment from local bars when he was shot in the leg and back, according to court papers. He fired a gun he had with him in the direction of the first shots.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .