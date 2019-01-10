2019 Social Security Earnings Test Limits

Can you work and collect Social Security at the same time? The short answer is yes, it's possible. However, if you haven't reached your full retirement age, the Social Security earnings test could cause the Social Security Administration (SSA) to withhold some, or even all, of your monthly benefit payments.

With that in mind, here's an overview of the Social Security earnings test, how it could affect your benefits, what happens to benefits that are withheld, and all the details you need to know before claiming Social Security when you're planning to keep working.

An older man in a suit smiles and gives a thumbs-up, with two younger people standing behind him. More

Image source: Getty Images.

What is the Social Security earnings test?

Americans can claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70. However, there's a rule known as the Social Security earnings test that prevents certain people from collecting their entire retirement benefit while simultaneously earning money from a job.

In a nutshell, the Social Security earnings test applies to people who have applied for Social Security retirement benefits but have not yet reached their full retirement age. However, there are several different parts of the Social Security earnings test, and some important concepts to understand.

What is your Social Security full retirement age?

Before we get started, the Social Security earnings test that applies to you depends on when you'll reach your full Social Security retirement age, also known as your full retirement age, or FRA. So, the information will be useful to you only if you know what your full retirement age is.

Many Americans incorrectly believe that their Social Security full retirement age is 65 years old, and for good reason. This was indeed the case for much of the program's history, but no longer in the modern era. For Americans who have yet to reach full retirement age for Social Security purposes, it can be age 66, age 67, or somewhere in between, depending on the year you were born.

With that in mind, here's a quick guide to determining your full Social Security retirement age, so you'll know which part of the Social Security earnings test will apply to you.

If You Were Born In... Your Full Social Security Retirement Age Is... 1943-1954 66 years 1955 66 years, 2 months 1956 66 years, 4 months 1957 66 years, 6 months 1958 66 years, 8 months 1959 66 years, 10 months 1960 or later 67 years

Data source: SSA.

Three kinds of Social Security beneficiaries

The SSA classifies beneficiaries into three categories for the purpose of the earnings test:

Social Security beneficiaries who will reach full retirement age after 2019. For example, if your full retirement age is 67 and you just turned 62 in 2018, you'd be in this group. Social Security beneficiaries who will reach full retirement age during 2019. If you were born in February through December 1953, you'll start 2019 in this group. Social Security beneficiaries who have already reached full retirement age, or who will do so during the current calendar month.

The Social Security earnings test affects people in each of these age groups differently, so next we'll see how the Social Security earnings test applies to each.

1. If you'll reach full retirement age after 2019

The most restrictive form of the Social Security earnings test applies to people who have claimed Social Security benefits but won't reach their full retirement age until after the current calendar year. In other words, if you'll reach your full retirement age on Jan. 1, 2020, or later, this is the rule that applies to you.

For 2019, people in this category will have $1 of their Social Security benefits withheld for every $2 in earned income in excess of $1,470 per month, or $17,640 per year.

Say you'll be younger than your full retirement age for the entirety of 2019, and your monthly retirement benefit is $1,200. Here are a few scenarios:

If you earn $15,000 from working part-time during 2019, you won't have exceeded the Social Security earnings test limit and can collect your full $1,200 monthly retirement benefit all year long.

If you earn $25,000 from working during 2019, this is $7,460 in excess of the limit. Based on the $1 per $2 withholding rate, that means $3,730 would be withheld from your benefits for the year. I'll get to how the SSA does this later, but the takeaway is that instead of receiving $14,400 in Social Security benefits during the year, you'd get $10,670 instead. So you'd collect some, but not all, of your Social Security benefit.

Finally, if you earn $80,000 from working in 2019, that would be $62,460 greater than the limit. Based on the calculation, it would translate to $31,230 in withholdings. That's more than your Social Security retirement benefit, so your entire Social Security benefit for 2019 would be withheld in this scenario.

2. If you'll reach full retirement age during 2019

If you'll reach your full Social Security retirement age during 2019, you're still subject to the Social Security earnings test, but you face a far less restrictive version.