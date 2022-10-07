A 2019 stabbing injured two people in Hyannis. Now two men are headed behind bars

BARNSTABLE — Two people were found guilty of a stabbing in Hyannis in 2019, following a 2 1/2-week jury trial in Barnstable Superior court, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 8, 2019, 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis and 37-year-old Kelvin Rios-Figueora of Fall River attacked a man and a woman across the street from where they lived.

The trial concluded Thursday. Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore was not immediately available Thursday for further comment.

Rateree and Rios-Figueora punched and kicked the individuals, and Rateree eventually stabbed one person multiple times, causing life-threatening injuries. Rateree then drove to Bayview Beach and threw the knife in the ocean, according to the Oct. 6 release.

The knife was found later by the Barnstable Police Department.

Rateree was found guilty of assault with intent to maim, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness.

Rios-Figueroa was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Judge Mark Gildea sentenced Rateree to 8 to 9 1/2 years in state prison, and Fios-Riguerora to 2 1/2 years in Barnstable County Correctional Facility.

