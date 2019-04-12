2019 Subaru Ascent vs 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Photos

Despite some mechanical differences, close inspection reveals that the Volkswagen Atlas and Subaru Ascent have similarities beyond three rows of seats. Both are assembled in the U.S. yet sport international pedigrees. The Atlas's engines-including our test example's optional 3.6-liter narrow-angle V-6-hail from Germany, its eight-speed automatic transmission comes from Japan, and it is all assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Ascent's turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four boxer engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) come from Japan, and the Subie is built in Lafayette, Indiana.