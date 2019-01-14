Exclusive: The 2019 Subaru STI S209 Brings Long-Awaited Power Increase to the Proto-Rally Patriarch

From Car and Driver

A couple of months before Subaru's special-edition STI S209 dropped at the Detroit auto show, Subaru invited us and only us to our favorite summer home of Virginia International Raceway, site of our annual Lightning Lap track blowout, to let us drive a nearly final product. While an early look and drive isn't unusual for a manufacturer to offer, we were pleased that our 12 years of lapping cars at VIR garnered the credibility that Subaru wanted us to lap there. And then Satoru Hasegawa, general manager of the vehicle experiment department at Subaru Tecnica International (STI), said that one of their goals was to beat the Cadillac ATS-V around VIR using-humblebrag alert-our Lightning Lap time of 2:59.8 as a benchmark.

A Properly Special Heart

Until now, most special-edition Subies offered in the States have been largely cosmetic tributes. The STI, to most, is the WRX's top rung in the U.S. But in Japan, STI is essentially a niche manufacturer all its own that pumps out variants with significant performance upgrades. The S209 is the 10th S-line car since the S201 of 2000 and the follow-up to the Japan-only S208. STI is the department responsible for manufacturing legends like the 22B, Spec C, and S204-ask a millennial fluent in Forza or Gran Turismo if those STI models don't ring a bell.

Unlike the 2.0-liter WRX STIs in foreign markets, the 209 maintains the North American EJ25 flat-four engine. Its 2.5 liters of turbocharged tomfoolery is bolstered with forged rods and pistons, a larger turbo from HKS (the impeller wheel grows five millimeters to 65 and the turbine expands by three to 56, compared to the 2018 Type RA), and an updated fuel system with a higher-capacity fuel pump and fuel injectors to match. The intake is redesigned to accommodate an easier-breathing conical air filter, and the intercooler gets a water sprayer to help cool the charged intake. Maximum boost pressure increases from 16.2 psi in the Type RA to 18.0. All told, the engine makes an estimated 341 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque (final figures are still pending). This is the first significant boost in power for the STI in, well, ever. Remember that it launched in 2004 with 300 horses. Fast forward 15 years, and the STI's engine puts out but 310 ponies, a measly 3 percent increase.

Heavy-Handed Chassis Upgrades

On the chassis side of things, STI did the orthodontic equivalent of braces, headgear, and a palate expander to the underside of the STI's well-aged unibody. The most interesting of these body braces are three draw stiffeners-two are oriented diagonally underneath the front of the car, and one connects the shock towers in the rear-that incorporate springs to preload the chassis without compromising the ride quality too much. Lateral suspension links get ball-jointed connections at the body and hub side to maximize chassis feel. The result is a buttoned-up body with crisp turn-in and minimal quiver.

