2019 was supposed to be a landmark 'Year of Tolerance' in the UAE. It didn't turn out that way.

The United Arab Emirates planned for 2019 to be its "Year of Tolerance," marked by a slew of progressive initiatives across schools and governments.

But any gains from the project at home were overshadowed by a series of blunders, many of which were defined by their intolerance.

From the escape of Princess Haya, the Emir of Dubai's wife fearing for her safety, to a national gender balance awards where men won all the awards, here's how it went wrong for the UAE in 2019.

The United Arab Emirates hoped that 2019 would be remembered as its "Year of Tolerance."

Despite being a relatively conservative nation, in a region not known for openness, its president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed had the confidence to put tolerance front and center at a launch event in December 2018.

Sheikh Khalifa's plan had five targets, which focused on informing citizens about diversity and religious freedom as well as doing more as a government to modernize.

The plan was huge and visible project inside the UAE.

Dubai's government-owned Emirates airline covered a plane in "Year of Tolerance" branding. Year of Tolerance-themed Christmas trees went up in December in Abu Dhabi, and in Dubai, the Year of Tolerance bridge became a tourist attraction.

But the UAE was the subject of a series of high-profile, negative news stories in 2019, the impact of which has eclipsed any benefits garnered from the project at home.

The escape in July of Princess Haya, the wife of Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, brought the Emirates' poor rights record into the spotlight.

Events like the building of Dubai's first Hindu temple, and the first-ever visit by a Pope to the country in February, seemed hollow alongside a crackdown on dissidents and activists and the breaking of an UN arms embargo.

Here's where it went wrong.

January: UN demands release of Emirati rights defender Ahmed Mansoor

Human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor was sentenced to 10 years in jail and given a million-dirham ($272,000) fine for criticizing the government in 2017.

In 2019, the UAE was criticised by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for his continued detention.

It urged the UAE "to promptly and unconditionally release Mansoor and to ensure that individuals are not penalized for expressing views critical of the Government or its allies."

Mansoor is one of dozens of state critics forcibly disappeared, silenced, or currently imprisoned in the UAE. Freedom House regard the UAE as having "one of the most restrictive press laws in the Arab world."

In April 2019, Mansoor went on a hunger strike to protest an unfair trial and the conditions in which he is detained. At time of publication, Mansoor is still in jail.

January: Men take all the prizes at Dubai's "gender balance" awards

In early January, the government of Dubai held its annual "gender balance" awards, and men walked away with every trophy.

The irony was not lost on western media. The BBC, Washington Post, New York Times, and Guardian were amongst news outlets to publish criticism of the results.

When asked by Business Insider about the lack of female prize winners at the time, the Dubai Gender Balance Council said: "During the Index's second edition, recipients of the Index's awards happened to be entities led by men."

"This is indicative of the great and extraordinary progress we have made as a nation, where men in the UAE are proactively working alongside women to champion gender balance as a national priority."

Despite the public backlash, the United Arab Emirates is actually one of the leaders in the Middle East for gender balance, according to UN Human Development Reports.