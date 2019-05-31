From Car and Driver

Overview

Those seeking safety versus sporty will be pleased with the affordable and reliable 2019 Toyota Corolla. While the compact sedan is packed with standard driver-assistance technology, excellent crash-test ratings, and class-leading rear-seat legroom, what you won't find is driving excitement. An asthmatic four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the standard powertrain; an optional six-speed manual provides a pulse to an otherwise lifeless front-drive partner. Apart from subpar fuel economy and inferior interior quality, the 2019 Corolla is a segment staple that will satisfy those who just want to get to their destination. Thankfully, the completely redesigned 2019 Corolla hatchback is based on an all-new platform that kicks off the next-generation models.

What's New for 2019?

The 2019 Corolla has no changes whatsoever. This current generation has been around for several years, but Toyota lightly refreshed its exterior and interior styling for 2017. Every Corolla also added the company's suite of driver assists that year. While the sedan stays the same for now, an all-new Corolla hatchback was released for 2019, which rides on a separate platform. An all-new 2020 Corolla sedan is also now on sale, but we have yet to test one at the track.

Toyota Corolla Pricing and Which One to Buy

L: $19,620

LE: $20,055

LE Eco: $20,455

SE: $21,565

XLE: $23,055

XSE: $23,800

The Corolla is for buyers on a budget, and its numerous models will suit different tastes. Among those are the LE Eco for fuel-conscious folk and the SE that offers a six-speed manual and other sporty elements. We like the XLE version, which adds standard comfort and convenience features such as heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, passive entry, and a sunroof. While the XLE costs more than the LE Eco or the SE, it has a better ride than the sporty SE, and its more luxurious cabin outweighs the LE Eco's higher fuel economy.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Likes: Optional manual transmission improves quickness, Eco model is more powerful and fuel efficient.

Dislikes: Sluggish four-cylinder engine, steering provides minimal feedback, soft brake pedal travels too much before responding.



If slow and steady wins the race, the Corolla takes the checkered flag. The only noteworthy aspects of its uninspired engine and transmission options are an available manual transmission and a more powerful LE Eco model. For a more involved driving experience, opt for the stick shift, but don't expect anything transformative. Buyers seeking a semblance of peppiness should look at any other competitor.

The Corolla is a snoozer in terms of driving enjoyment, and its poor braking capability doesn't gel with its otherwise spotless safety shtick. The sporty SE and XSE drive differently than the rest of the lineup. Their larger 17-inch wheels and tires improve handling but have a harsher ride as a result. Compared with the comfortable and athletic Mazda 3, the Corolla simply doesn't compare.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

We can't call the Corolla's fuel economy bad, but its EPA highway rating is meager versus more powerful compacts. The Toyota also underperformed in our real-world fuel-economy test. We'd forgive this if the small sedan didn't feel so underpowered. Corolla buyers concerned with fuel economy should consider the LE Eco. Its boosted horsepower (140) and aerodynamic exterior features improve fuel efficiency versus other versions.

Interior, Infotainment, and Cargo

Likes: We like its big back seat, and we cannot lie; ample carry-on luggage capacity.

Dislikes: Low-quality cabin materials, infotainment system is missing desirable features.



The Corolla's back-seat passengers will think they're riding in a Toyota Camry thanks to its class-leading legroom. Its interior materials, however, lack the quality and attractive designs of most other compacts, and it serves as a constant reminder of the Corolla's bargain price. The low quality is particularly glaring compared with the upscale interiors of the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3.

Every Corolla features a touchscreen infotainment system, but the average response time and the absence of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto hinder the experience. In the XSE we drove, the integrated navigation worked well but the unit's interface was overcrowded with touch functions, and the control to adjust the navigation volume was difficult to access.