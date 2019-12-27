2019: the year US foreign policy fell apart

The new decade is about to start under many shadows, but none is more ominous than North Korea’s threat to return to nuclear and long-range missile tests after a two-year lull.

Pyongyang’s pendulum swing from enthusiastic summit diplomacy back to name-calling and threats comes as Donald Trump is increasingly focused on his re-election campaign.

That may be a good thing, as the US president will be wary of provoking a crisis to spoil his narrative of peace and prosperity.

Or it could be a very bad thing: Kim Jong-un could seek to exploit a moment of maximum leverage and miscalculate.

The last time there was a standoff, Trump and Kim took to brandishing their nuclear buttons (the US president boasted his was bigger and more functional). According to a new account of events during the crisis in 2017, Trump stunned his aides by calling for the entire 25 million population of Seoul to be moved further away from the border with the North so they would not be held hostage to Pyongyang’s fearsome artillery.

He also ordered US military families to be evacuated from South Korea – despite being told that such a move would probably be seen by the North Koreans as the precursor for an attack.

The order was quietly killed by the then defence secretary, James Mattis. But Mattis resigned a year ago, stripping the administration of an important restraining influence. It is less likely his successor, Mark Esper, would ignore such a direct order.

With the departure of the supposed “adults in the room” Trump is less constrained in his conduct towards the world, dispensing with advice altogether and trusting his gut. The once-lumbering process by which national security decisions were debated and agreed in the past has been hollowed out.

Decisions tend to come direct from the president’s thumbs through Twitter – often as a surprise to his own top officials.

Over the course of 2019, Trump’s foreign policy has become ever more personalised and consequently both transactional and erratic, swerving wildly with the president’s mood swings, foreign influence and second thoughts.

Kim Jong-un waves from his train as he arrives at the railway station in Vietnam, for a meeting with Donald Trump.

In their second summit in Hanoi in February, Trump tried jolting Kim into disarmament with a surprise proposal. US and North Korean diplomats had been discussing a phased agreement in which each step towards Pyongyang’s disarmament would be met by a proportional lifting of sanctions. At the summit, Trump presented the North Korean leader with an all-for-all deal – total disarmament.

It was the sort of gambit that may have thrown competitors off balance in the real estate market, but not a paranoid dictator in possession of a nuclear arsenal. The talks collapsed and relations have been sliding downward ever since. The US national security staff are spending the holiday braced for the “Christmas gift” Pyongyang has threatened to send, with a long-range missile test thought the most likely seasonal surprise.

Syria

In Syria, the president’s abrupt change of mind caused whiplash for soldiers on the ground. Following a 6 October phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in which the Turkish president appears to have convinced him to let Ankara take the lead in the military campaign against Isis, Trump ordered all US troops out of the country, without consulting the Pentagon or US allies.

Within a day, special forces were ordered to vacate their outposts on the Turkish-Syrian border, abandoning the Kurdish allies who had taken the brunt of the fight with Isis, at the cost of 11,000 deaths in their ranks. Two weeks later, however, Trump was trying to rein Turkey back, firing off one of the stranger presidential missives in history in which he implored Erdoğan: “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool.”