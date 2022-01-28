$202.5 Million Fairfield Schools Budget Passed By Board Of Ed

FAIRFIELD, CT — Fairfield’s school board reduced the district's 2022-23 budget by about $1.5 million before approving it Thursday, but the spending plan is still roughly $10.4 million more than the one passed last year.

Now that the $202.5 million 2022-23 budget — a 5.4 percent year-over-year increase — has cleared the Board of Education, it will head to town hall for further consideration.

When Superintendent Mike Cummings presented the document earlier in the month, he said the spike was due to factors including increased demand for special education, higher heating and maintenance costs related to the supply chain, contract raises, and cybersecurity investments.

On Thursday, Cummings detailed $1.7 million in proposed reductions. Among them were using grant funds to cover more than $500,000 in math textbooks, not filling a nearly $115,000 ventilation technician position and cutting almost $139,000 to adjust for lower projected enrollment.

Board members approved the reductions, but also added about $157,000 in expenses.

Prior to the budget talks Thursday, residents lobbied for a new scoreboard at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and to save the Math Academy, a program for accelerated math learners that consists of two classes, one for fourth-graders and another for fifth-graders.

One of the requests was granted. The other was not.

“They’re asking for their shot at excellence and we are getting rid of it,” said board member Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly, before adding she would not make a motion regarding the Math Academy, because she felt she wouldn’t have the support of the board to pass it.

Cummings said the district is hoping to find a no-cost option to address the needs of advanced math students.

“We’re not giving up on this concern that’s been raised,” he said.

The $140,000 scoreboard replacement passed unanimously.

“We all know that it hasn’t been working for many, many years,” member Jennifer Jacobsen said. “We need a permanent replacement to this item.”

Also approved was just over $17,000 to make the district’s music coordinator position full-time.

“Our music program has suffered tremendously during this pandemic,” member Carol Guernsey said.

Some students have not been able to sing due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also coincided with double-digit declines in high school music program enrollment, she noted.

“I think the music program is the jewel in the crown here in town,” member Jeff Peterson said. “Whatever we can do to support this program is well worth the investment.”

The addition was narrowly approved, with Maxon-Kennelly, Chair Christine Vitale, Vice Chair Nick Aysseh and Secretary Jessica Gerber opposed.

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch