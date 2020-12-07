2020-2023 Northern Action Plan - $1.4 Billion for the Benefit of Northern Communities - 49 Initiatives North of the 49th Parallel

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government and its partners will invest more than $1.4 billion over the next three years for the sustainable development of Québec's northern territory. The 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan (2020-2023 NAP) comprises 49 concrete initiatives defined by representatives of the territory north of the 49th parallel. This government strategy, which is part of the effort to revive the Québec economy, centres on tangible outcomes for northern communities.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region Jonatan Julien today unveiled the new plan specific to the northern territory in the presence of representatives of the territory. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière and Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region Pierre Dufour accompanied him. The President of the Assembly of Partners of the Société du Plan Nord and Mayor of Chibougamau Manon Cyr and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société du Plan Nord (SPN) Élizabeth Blais also participated. Several representatives of the territory also joined Minister Julien virtually in an uncluttered, transformed room.

The 2020-2023 NAP responds to the priorities put forward by stakeholders in northern Québec. It seeks to offer the communities concerned the appropriate tools to enable them to fully inhabit their territory. The Québec government will thus invest $778.6 million, over half the amount stipulated in the 2020-2023 NAP, to support businesses and individuals settled and active north of the 49th parallel.

Some 20 Québec government departments and bodies have jointly elaborated the 49 socioeconomic initiatives in the 2020-2023 NAP. They are defined in the document published online.

The 2020-2023 NAP also makes provision for three separate financial support programs to respond to the specific needs of organizations and promoters in the field. Some $11 million has been earmarked under the Northern Initiatives Fund. The first call for projects will be launched on December 14, 2020.

The Société du Plan Nord will carry out the 2020-2023 NAP. The SPN has a remit to contribute to the integrated, coherent development of Québec's northern territory, in accordance with the key directions defined by the government. It is doing so in collaboration with the representatives of the regions, the Aboriginal nations concerned, and the private sector.

Highlights:

  • The 2020-2023 NAP comprises 49 socioeconomic initiatives broken down under four key directions:

  • It includes three programs to respond in real time to the priority needs of northern communities:

  • For the benefit of the First Nations and the Inuit, the seven initiatives under the 2020-2023 NAP that concern them specifically have been incorporated into the 2017-2022 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Development of the First Nations and Inuit.

"The 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan relies on initiatives that take root north of the 49th parallel. The Société du Plan Nord is thus the best equipped to coordinate this major project, in collaboration with the government departments and bodies and local representatives involved. This collective, concerted effort is necessary to ensure sustainable development with concrete spinoff for the northern communities. Together, we will establish winning conditions to live in and sustain the northern territory."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"I am indeed pleased that the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan will facilitate the occupancy and vitality of this territory. Positive spinoff will not only emerge in the Nord-du-Québec region, the Côte-Nord region, and my region, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean, but also throughout Québec. Strong, dynamic regions will make Québec even more prosperous and a good place to live."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"I am delighted by the rollout of this government plan that will have tangible repercussions on businesses and communities in the Nord-du-Québec region. To fully inhabit the territory, we must be able to access it by road but also through digital communications networks. Tangible initiatives in the field have already been launched. I am convinced that the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan will foster vitality and economic growth in the Nord-du-Québec region."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"I am pleased that the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan is being implemented. It responds directly to the needs of the Aboriginal peoples and will spur the economy in the northern regions. The addition of seven measures from the NAP to the 2017-2022 Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Development of the First Nations and Inuit ensures that territorial development will take place in a spirit of respect for the distinctive cultural and social characteristics of the Aboriginal peoples who occupy the territory. I foresee worthwhile collaboration between the Société du Plan Nord and the Aboriginal nations concerned. I hope that the measures included in the Northern Action Plan will make Northern Québec a good place to live for everyone."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Related links:

The unabridged version of the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan can be consulted on the Société du Plan Nord website: plannord.gouv.qc.ca

Follow the rollout of the 2020-2023 NAP on Twitter: @plannord

Initiatives under the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan

1. OPTIMIZED ACCESS TO THE NORTHERN TERRITORY – $1.03 billion over three years
Enhance strategic infrastructure to facilitate the transportation of people and goods throughout the northern territory.

1. Pursue work to extend Route 138.

2. Pursue work to improve Route 389.

3. Pursue Phase I reconstruction work on the Billy Diamond Road.

4. Launch reconstruction of the road linking Schefferville to Kawawachikamach.

5. Pursue support for the mining sector to rebuild and improve multi-use roads.

6. Pursue the development of the Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire's infrastructure.

7. Ensure multi-user access to the Labrador Trough.

8. Support the elaboration of infrastructure development plans.

9. Optimize freight transportation.

2. A ROBUST, DIVERSIFIED ECONOMIC FABRIC – $32. 4 million over three years
Bolster northern Québec's economic development by relying on entrepreneurship, economic diversification, and corporate competitiveness, while promoting the social responsibility of businesses, and worker training.

10. Develop distinctive tourism products.

11. Support tourism entrepreneurs and organizations.

12. Develop the production of and markets for biofood products and northern bioproducts and develop tourist circuits or tourist activities.

13. Foster entrepreneurship in the biofood products and bioproducts sector and biofood projects in northern communities.

14. Enhance the capacity of suppliers in the territory to satisfy the needs of prime contractors in the mining and forest sectors.

15. Implement a social responsibility intervention plan specific to each project in the territory.

16. Guide large businesses with respect to social responsibility in the territory.

17. Support pilot projects aimed at counteracting the adverse effects of commuting on women and families.

18. Support workforce training in the North.

19. Match manpower training with the needs of major projects in the territory.

3. AN ATTRACTIVE, DYNAMIC LIVING ENVIRONMENT – $251.8 million over three years
Promote a unique territory and guarantee a quality living environment by enhancing the living conditions of northern communities.

20. Develop a territorial marketing strategy.

21. Contribute to cultural partnership agreements with community stakeholders.

22. Pursue the current project to improve Internet services in Nunavik.

23. Finalize the rollout of optical fibre in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory.

24. Promote digital development in the mining sector —Telecommunications.

25. Enhance the telecommunications network in the Basse-Côte-Nord region.

26. Develop a service offer in the realm of telehealth.

27. Modernize digital solutions for teletraining.

28. Establish a teletraining pilot project in elementary and secondary education.

29. Fund the infrastructure of the Institut nordique du Québec and its territorial components.

30. Enhance the community greenhouse development program to promote food security.

31. Establish a veterinary services and health clinic in Nunavik.

32. Implement a pilot project to promote the autonomy of isolated communities in relation to northern uncertainties.

33. Develop the mineral potential of the Basse-Côte-Nord region — Geophysical surveys.

34. Acquire and use knowledge of northern wildlife in a food security perspective.

35. Operate a mobile northern hydrology laboratory to take stock of water resources in the Eeyou Istchee region.

36. Acquire knowledge of groundwater.

37. Contribute to the research project aimed at enhancing the design of northern housing units.

4. A NORTHERN ENVIRONMENT TO BE PRESERVED – $43.2 million over three years
Establish innovative integrated planning and territorial conservation models in keeping with the principles of sustainable development and by developing the capacity to act of northern communities with respect to the environment.

38. Develop and initiate the implementation of the mechanism to conserve 30% of the territory.

39. Establish a northern wildlife fund.

40. Support the skills development of local and regional stakeholders with respect to the conservation of 50% the northern territory.

41. Help the Cree Nation to develop the Parc national Nibiischii and the Nibiischii and Assinica wildlife reserves.

42. Remove hazardous materials from northern villages.

43. Optimize residual materials management in northern communities.

44. Offer training in Aboriginal communities on the management of accidental contaminant releases.

45. Develop for local stakeholders a tool to evaluate and manage the vulnerability of drinking water supplies in Nunavik.

46. Carry out heat recovery pilot projects.

47. Support the production of biofuels and bioproducts.

48. Develop local expertise and entrepreneurship in the circular economy sector.

49. Inventory stocks and flows of residual materials in the territory and propose optimization avenues to promote the circular economy

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/07/c3075.html

