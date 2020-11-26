2020-2025 Transformative Trends Driving Economic Diversification in Saudi Arabia: COVID-19, Saudization, and Vision 2030 Present Future Growth Potential in Domestic Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Trends Driving Economic Diversification in Saudi Arabia, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)'s a uniquely difficult position in 2020 stems from the joint impact of a crash in the oil prices and health crisis mitigation lockdowns that has brought its economy to a halt.

How deep and far-reaching can the consequences of such a combination of restraints be for the Kingdom? What opportunities will Saudization, Vision 2030, and COVID-19 create? How can businesses leverage the growth opportunities created in the aftermath of such trends? In this research, the publisher has analyzed the scale of impact of these transformational factors on Saudi Arabia's growth and other vital macroeconomic elements.

The study provides insights in to Saudi Arabia's growth environment and identifies crucial drivers and restraints during these uncertain times. This research is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements such as trade, diversification, inflation, and GDP that covers the time period from 2019 to 2025.

The report also puts in perspective the long-term impact of COVID on economic growth, monetary policy, and individual sectors of the economy. The expectation of new-normal and their effects on domestic and foreign businesses is also explored. Saudi Arabia, as a part of the OPEC+ is a major oil-exporting country. The recent disruptions in global demand should alter the country's trade and supply chain relations with China, the United States, and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies.

With the Saudi Vision 2030 already underway, how will diversification alter the future of the country? A key feature of this study is its comparative assessment of the oil and non-oil sectors and their future growth trajectories. Furthermore, within the non-oil sector, three industries-retail, logistics, and manufacturing-have been identified as critical for growth in the upcoming years with a detailed assessment of their impact timelines.

Based on the trend analysis and the recovery outlook, the publisher has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in this crisis. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, this research identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for businesses that will be key to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the outlook for Saudi GDP growth?

  • What trajectory will recovery take?

  • What is the outlook on the oil sector?

  • What are the outcomes of Vision 2030?

  • Will non-oil sector growth outpace that of the oil sector?

  • How will economic diversification aid in overall growth?

  • What fiscal support has been provided to businesses?

  • What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

  • What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth amidst COVID-19?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Saudi Arabian Economy

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Glossary

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Saudi Arabia Macroeconomic Overview

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Saudi Arabia Economic Predictions

  • Economic Growth Drivers for Saudi Arabia

  • Economic Growth Restraints for Saudi Arabia

4. General Macroeconomic Outlook

  • GDP Growth Outlook

  • Global Trade and Supply Chain Relations

  • Positioning on Global Performance Indices

  • Population Structure Analysis

  • COVID-19 Economic Impact

  • GDP Growth Impact and Recovery

  • Inflation and Interest Rates

5. COVID-19 Stimulus Measures and Expectations

  • Sectoral Outlook

  • New-Normal Business Model Expectations

6. Oil and Non-Oil Sector Outlook

  • Crude Oil Price Outlook

  • Crude Oil - Impact Analysis

  • Non-Oil Sector Outlook

  • Sectoral Outlook

7. Industry Outlook

  • Retail Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

  • Retail Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

  • Logistics and Transport Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

  • Logistics and Transport Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

  • Manufacturing Industry - Macroeconomic Impact

  • Manufacturing Industry - Impact Analysis Matrix

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Opportunities Arising from the Anticipated Rise in Domestic Production

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Leverage the Expansionary Monetary Policy and Liquidity Push for COVID Recovery

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitize Business Processes to Ensure Long-term Sustainability, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Leverage Infrastructural Advancement to Improve Overall Business Efficiency

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Opportunities for Talent Acquisition and Development Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9afaw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


