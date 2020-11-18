2020 Analysis of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will grow by 7.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $489.1 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for medicines amid COVID-19 pandemic and increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 53 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Country.

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

  • Aenova Group

  • Baxter BioPharma Solutions

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Famar S.A.

  • Hospira, Inc.

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

  • Lonza Group

  • Patheon Inc.

  • Pfizer CentreSource

  • Recipharm AB

  • Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Category
3.1 Market Overview by Category
3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product
4.1 Market Overview by Product
4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing
4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing
4.3 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)
4.3.1 Solid Dosage
4.3.2 Oral Liquids
4.3.3 Parenteral/Injectables
4.3.4 Other FDFs
4.4 Secondary Packaging

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Phase
5.1 Market Overview by Phase
5.2 Clinical Manufacturing
5.3 Commercial Manufacturing

6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Type
6.1 Market Overview by Type
6.2 Sterile Products
6.3 Non-Sterile Products

7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application
7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application
7.2 Infectious Diseases
7.3 Oncology
7.4 Metabolic Disorders
7.5 Cardiovascular Disorders
7.6 Central Nervous System
7.7 Pulmonary Disorders
7.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders
7.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

8 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.2 Japan
8.3 China
8.4 Australia
8.5 India
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Rest of APAC Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
10.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market
10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)


