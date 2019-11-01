2020 Audi R8 Remains a Loud if Reserved Supercar

At 120 mph, the bird bounced off the windshield header of the 2020 Audi R8 Performance with a sickening thud. Actually, it was more of a crunch. Miraculously, the impact, which likely smashed the majority of the creature's tiny bones to bits, didn't leave a blemish on Audi's updated six-figure supercar.
It wasn't our fault, at least not entirely. The intense howl and thundering bass of the Audi's 5.2-liter V-10 at 8000 rpm should have given our feathered friend fair warning to stay clear. For the 2020 model year, the second generation of Audi's mid-engine R8 receives a mid-cycle refresh that includes a pair of exaggerated oval exhaust tips so oversized they're actually out of proportion with the rest of the car.
Mid-Engined Theatrics
The active exhaust system itself is unchanged. It still has two settings, Standard and Sport, and it's quite subdued in Standard mode below 4000 rpm. Sport mode, however, which is activated with a button on the steering wheel, makes R8 models sold in the United States seemingly the loudest in the world. R8 Performance models sold in Europe get a new, quieter, single-mode system along with a few engine mods that increase output from 602 horsepower to 612. "We decided to stick with the sound on the U.S. cars," said R8 product manager Anthony Garbis. "When you have 602 horsepower, you don't really need 612." Some, of course, would disagree. The base R8 model, however, does get a 30-hp boost for a total of 562 horses.
Visually more successful is the even more angular front end now worn by both variants. The new look incorporates upright winglet-style elements on both sides with fake vents and a new, wider honeycomb grille and darkened headlamps. The revised rear bumper gets honeycomb air extractor vents, the big RS-style oval exhaust pipes, and a more serious rear diffuser. Redesigned rocker panels now include a gloss-black inlay on the base R8 V10 model while the Performance version's treatment is rendered in a standard titanium finish or optional carbon fiber. Similar to the wheels on Audi's RS5 models, the R8's new forged-aluminum rollers are cut on a mill for more complex angular patterns. The result is a more severe, if still undeniably handsome, appearance than before, though some still will complain that the R8 is a supercar that doesn't look the part, like a runway model in joggers.
The most expensive vehicle in the Audi stable still shares much of chassis and component set with the Lamborghini Huracán Evo, and the Italian's version of the same 5.2-liter recently has been cranked up to 631 horsepower. Also shared with the Lambo is the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, but each variant of the R8 gets a different version of the gearbox. The unit in the R8 Performance has shorter ratios in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh gears versus those in the base model. The Performance car's setup spins the V-10 at 3250 rpm at 80 mph; although the engine really wakes up above 4000 revs, there's plenty of thrust available without downshifting.
As loud as the Audi is, the Lambo is louder still, and the Huracán's suspension tuning remains stiffer. The R8's spring and damping rates are unchanged, but Audi has switched from Pirelli P Zeros to Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires with a proprietary compound for more grip, as well as revamped the R8's traction and stability controls. "In Sport mode, the system will allow you to slide the car a bit," Garbis said. "It is a mid-engine car, so it'll do some snap throttle oversteer if you want it to."
Playful yet Livable
In the twisties above Santa Barbara, California, not far from Oprah's little bungalow, the R8 Performance is precise and easy to drive quickly. Its all-wheel-drive system can send all of the engine's power to either the front or rear axle to maximize grip, although in Dynamic mode it tries to keep more power going to its mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The steering has been retuned with less aggressive ratio adjustments and a bit less electric assist. Audi says it also added stiffer front bushings and applied some learnings in steering feel from the R8's now-defunct rear-wheel-drive model. The steering is even quicker and more direct than the helm of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, but it isn't darty.
Also new is an optional carbon-fiber and aluminum front anti-roll bar, which is 4.4 pounds lighter than the standard unit, but our test car wasn't equipped with it. "You'd have to be so tuned into your car to feel the difference in steering response," Garbis says. Without the carbon bar, there's a hint of body roll, which helps you set up the R8's chassis in faster corners, but we found ourselves wondering how much more agile it would feel in tighter sections with the Huracán Evo's four-wheel-steering system. Also, the R8's carbon-ceramic brakes have a funky feel to them, with a grabby response that makes it tricky to smoothly apply the stoppers while setting up the chassis for an approaching bend.
The base R8 coupe and Spyder get adjustable and more compliant magnetorheological dampers and 19-inch wheels. Performance models sold in Europe also get those adaptive dampers, but U.S.-spec Performance models roll on 20-inch wheels and have a fixed suspension. The R8's ride remains rather smooth for a supercar, and it is downright plush compared to the Huracán Evo, which has a 2.4-inch shorter wheelbase. But it's considerably firmer than the ride of the C8 Corvette Stingray Z51. McLarens fitted with the brand's Proactive chassis control system are more compliant still.
Making a Case
Speaking of the new Corvette, which costs more than $100,000 less than an entry-level Audi R8 V10 coupe, Garbis doesn't seem concerned about his car's new competitor. "The C8 is a great car, but it's not the same, the R8 has a very different level of luxury," he said. "And an engine that revs to 6700 rpm feels very different than one that revs to 8700 rpm." He's right, it does. But we expect a drag race between the Audi and the 496-hp Corvette to end in a photo finish. Use the R8's launch control, which holds the revs at up to 4500 rpm before dropping the clutch when you release the brake pedal, and the R8 performance should rocket to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, or a couple tenths quicker than the regular model.
Audi has sold about 10,000 R8s since the car's debut for 2008, and it currently moves around 1000 a year with an even split between coupes and Spyders. The majority of customers opt for the more powerful R8 Performance, which starts at $195,900 in hardtop form. Although we prefer the softer ride and adjustable suspension of the base R8 V10, the updated R8 Performance remains a comfortable and usable everyday supercar that delivers more than enough speed and edge to satiate. Overall, it's mellow compared to its sibling, the Huracán, yet more intense than the still-workaday C8 Corvette. Unfortunately, it still can be hard on birds.
