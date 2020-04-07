2020 Audi RS6-R by ABT adds 100 horsepower and more visual flair



With 591 horsepower and a wider, meaner body, few people would call the 2020 Audi RS 6 station wagon understated. But for those few, ABT Sportsline has a solution in the RS6-R. The tuned-up wagon brings more bark with body updates, and more bite in mechanical upgrades.

Visually, ABT adds several carbon fiber body parts. At the front, there's a deep splitter that wraps up and around the bumper. It's accented by canards on each side. Along the sides are straked vents behind the wheels as well side sill extensions to match the bumper parts. The wheels are ABT pieces, and the wagon is available with aero-style wheels in which the outer rim is smooth and flush to the tires. The rear gets a unique spoiler and a pronounced diffuser finish to the bumper. Inside, the example car is mostly stock except for embroidered seats and a smattering of ABT badges, but in a walkaround video, Formula E racing driver Daniel Abt notes that the company will work with customers to create more custom interiors if desired.

The aggressive exterior is backed by the same set of modifications ABT uses on its RS7-R. The 4.0-liter V8 gets a larger turbocharger, upgraded intercooler, unique exhaust and custom ECU tune to increase horsepower of the U.S.-spec car from 591 to 690 and torque from 590 to 649 pound-feet. ABT also adds its own coilover suspension system to improve handling.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but you can expect to spend a fair bit over the RS 6's base price of $109,995. If you want one and have the means, you should get in touch with ABT soon. Only 125 will be sold worldwide, a tribute to the company's 125-year anniversary, and Daniel Abt said in the video that they've already sold some of these.

