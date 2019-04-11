2020 Audi S6 Drops the V-8, but Its Turbo V-6 Attempts to Assuage Us with More Torque

From Car and Driver

The new Audi S6 is here with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 that replaces its predecessor's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine.

This V-6 engine makes the same 450 horsepower as the V-8, but more torque, at 443 lb-ft.

The 2020 S6 will go on sale in Europe this summer and arrive in the U.S. by the end of 2019.

Engine downsizing has come to the hotted-up version of Audi's A6 sedan. While the old S6 used a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, the new model that's based on the latest C8-generation A6 adopts the same twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 used in the RS5. The new engine makes the same 450 horsepower as before, and torque rises by 37 lb-ft, to 443 lb-ft. Unlike the RS5, Audi says that this engine in the S6 uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an electric supercharger.

Although Audi hasn't revealed much information about the U.S.-market version of the car, we assume that, as in the RS5, the sole transmission choice will be a conventional torque-converter eight-speed automatic transmission. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, and there are all sorts of chassis tweaks available including adaptive dampers, four-wheel steering, and ceramic brakes.

The S6 is visually differentiated from the A6 with more aggressive front and rear fascias that incorporate a different grille, extra air vents and scoops, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser and spoiler. Both 20- and 21-inch wheels are offered. Sport seats are on hand inside, along with black pieces of trim, a flat-bottom steering wheel, contrast stitching, and a more prominent tachometer display for the digital gauge cluster.

Audi says that the European version of the S6, which uses a turbo-diesel V-6, will go on sale this summer, and the 2020 S6 should arrive by the end of 2019 on our shores, likely starting in the mid-$70,000 range.

