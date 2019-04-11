The 2020 Audi S7 Gets the RS5's V-6 in Place of Its Predecessor's Amazing V-8

From Car and Driver

A new Audi A7 arrived last year, so it's no surprise that its new, more powerful S7 stablemate is now here.

The 2020 S7 has a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine with 450 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

The S7 goes on sale in Europe this summer and will arrive in the U.S. by the end of 2019.

The previous Audi S7 was one of our favorite cars, with its sonorous, exciting V-8 engine, elegant styling, and hatchback practicality. The new second-generation S7 is going to have to try a bit harder to win us over, however, as it ditches the V-8 in favor of a V-6 and doesn't look quite as timeless to our eye.

Similar to the new S6, the S7 will use a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an electric supercharger. This combination makes a total of 450 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the previous S7's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 by 36 lb-ft but matching it in horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard, and there's all manner of performance-enhancing equipment available, such as four-wheel steering, adaptive dampers, torque vectoring, and a lowered suspension compared with the standard A7.

Photo credit: Audi More

As we've come to expect with Audi's S models, there's also a more aggressive visual statement in play. The S7's front and rear fascias are different, with a splitter up front and a diffuser in the rear, a different grille treatment, and extra vents and scoops. The interior treatment includes sport seats and various bits of aluminum trim.

The outgoing S7 started in the low-$80,000 range, so we expect a similar starting price when the 2020 S7 arrives in the U.S. in late 2019. If you miss the V-8 too much, it might be worth waiting around for the next-generation RS7, which seems a sure bet to continue on with V-8 power, possibly with a hybrid boost.

