The 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed Becomes the World’s Fastest SUV (for Now)

When it comes to sibling rivalries, it can get downright heated in the contest for victory. Case in point: the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the Lamborghini Urus. Both are produced by the Volkswagen Group, and both share a platform. When Bentley introduced the Bentayga back in 2016, it launched with a staggering top speed of 187 miles per hour, a record for SUVs. Lamborghini fired back via the 190-mph Urus, stealing the record. But now, Bentley’s is set to reclaim the throne with the 190-mph 2020 Bentayga Speed.

Bentley Bentayga Speed More

Related stories

RM Sotheby's Is Showcasing Coveted Cars from the Late 20th Century

From a Convertible Bentley to an All-Electric Porsche, 5 Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2019

The Lamborghini Urus is the Robb Report Car of the Year for 2019

If you’re reading this and thinking, “if the Urus and the Bentayga Speed both go 190, how is one actually faster?” that’s a very fair query. The answer lies in a technicality. Lamborghini’s quoted top speed for the Urus is 305 kilometers per hour, which translates to 189.5 mph. The Bentayga Speed’s quoted top speed is 306 km/h, which calculates to 190.1 mph. The devil’s in the details and that 0.6 mph would see the title revert back to Bentley. (Is this all a little silly? Absolutely, but every little bit of marketing helps.)

Bentley Bentayga Speed More

The Bentayga Speed has some tweaks to help the hulking brute of a ute fly, including to the prodigious 6.0-liter W-12 powerplant which gets 26 extra horses, bringing it to 626-horsepower. The torque remains the same as the base model: 664 lb-ft. (The Urus boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that’s good for 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of yank.) The 0-60 sprint sees 0.2 seconds shaved off, dropping down to 3.9.

There’s a reimagined suspension and a new exhaust tune that gives a greater bark on the start up and on downshifts, plus some new 22-inch wheels, and a rear spoiler outside the Bentayga Speed, along with carbon-ceramic brakes that can withstand hotter temps, though an actual Bentayga Speed owner is unlikely to dip a toe onto a track where that would make a legitimate difference.

Bentley Bentayga Speed More

While Bentley may be enjoying its time at the top of speed mountain, it won’t be long until a challenger creeps up and knocks the Bentayga Speed from its perch. Undoubtedly, Lamborghini is working on a beefier Urus, and Aston Martin and Ferrari are both developing super-utes. (McLaren, meanwhile, steadfastly denies it’ll ever offer an SUV.) Which begs the question: which SUV will join the 200 Club first?