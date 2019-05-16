The 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years Has Insane Gold Interior Trim

From Car and Driver

The BMW M5 Edition 35 Years celebrates-you guessed it-35 years of the M5.

It gets exclusive paint and interior trim, as well as a new digital gauge cluster.

Only 35 cars out of the 350-unit run will make their way to the United States.

It seems like just yesterday BMW introduced the limited-run 30 Jahre M5 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the M5, but it turns out it was actually five years ago. We know this because BMW has now introduced the limited-run M5 Edition 35 Years, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of the M5. How time flies when you're having fun in a German supersedan.

As you would expect, the Edition 35 Years has a number of unique design touches that set it apart from the M5 Competition on which it's based. The matte Frozen Dark Grey II paint was created by BMW Individual, and BMW says it uses a special pigmentation that creates "the appearance of a silk matte surface." While the 20-inch wheels are taken from the regular M5 Competition, for the Edition 35 Years they have been painted Graphite Grey, and the brake calipers are a new gloss-black color. To round out the exterior, BMW has removed the badging from the trunklid.

Photo credit: BMW More

But it's the interior where things get really crazy. The interior is finished in black merino leather with special beige contrast stitching, which isn't an option on the regular M5. The beige stitching isn't what catches your eye, though-the insane gold trim on the center console, dashboard, and door panels is. BMW says the material is a "shimmering gold anodized aluminum carbon structure," and it basically looks like bright-gold carbon fiber. The panel on the center console is engraved with a badge that reads "M5 Edition 35 Jahre"; the doorsills also get this engraving.

Photo credit: BMW More

In addition to all of that, the Edition 35 Years comes with the Executive and M Driver's packages as standard. A new feature making its 5-series debut on the Edition 35 Years is BMW's new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Paired with the 10.3-inch central display, BMW calls the setup Live Cockpit Professional, and the system was first seen on the 8-series and the X5. We expect that the digital cluster will make its way to the regular M5 models for the 2020 model year.



No powertrain changes have been made for this special edition, meaning the car's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 puts out the same 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft as the regular M5 Competition. (We recently found out that the M5 Comp is much more powerful than BMW advertises it to be, though.) The Edition 35 Years does get an M Sport exhaust system with tailpipes finished in black chrome.