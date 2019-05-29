The 2020 BMW X1 Gets a Bigger Grille and a Bigger Screen

From Car and Driver

BMW has refreshed the X1 crossover for 2020, giving it a larger grille and a handful of other styling updates.

An 8.8-inch infotainment screen is now standard, and the X1 gets some nicer interior materials.

The 228-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from last year.

Following in the footsteps of the updated 7-series sedan, BMW has facelifted its compact X1 crossover and given it a much larger grille. Yes, we say grille singular and not grilles plural because the two classic BMW kidneys are joined at the center by a piece of chrome trim. Sadly, BMW doesn't say how much bigger the X1's grilles are-it said the 7-series's grew by 40 percent.

Other styling updates include a more sculpted front bumper with additional chrome accents and LED foglights, tinted LED taillights with a slightly different design, and a new rear bumper with tailpipes that are 0.8-inch larger. BMW says the optional M Sport package has been redesigned, but released no photos of. There are new 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, and three new colors are available: Jucaro Beige, Misano Blue, and Storm Bay. The lovely Estoril Blue is no longer offered.

Now standard is an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, replacing the current model's standard 6.5-inch unit (the 8.8-inch screen was previously an option). Navigation and Apple CarPlay are standard as well, and the screen runs BMW's iDrive 6 operating system. When optioned with leather upholstery, the X1's lower dash and door panels are now finished in matching leather, and there's contrasting stitching on the instrument panel and floor mats.

The X1's sole powertrain, a 228-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, carries over from last year, and the X1 remains available with either front- or all-wheel drive. BMW says the X1's eight-speed automatic has received different gear ratios for better performance, and the gear shifter is a new electronic unit that better matches those in the rest of the BMW lineup.

Pricing hasn't been released yet, but BMW says the 2020 X1 will go on sale in the U.S. in late 2019. All of the updates are fairly minor, but then the X1 didn't need many huge changes. It remains a favorite of ours, having won three 10Best awards in a row. But we can't help but wonder-and hope-if BMW is working on a hot M35i version of the X1 using the mechanicals from the X2 M35i.

