The 2020 BMW X7 M50i's exhaust is a convincing full M imitator



Click here to See Video >>



The 2020 BMW X7 M50i is the fastest and meanest of the few X7 variations out there. It’s new for the X7’s second model year, and we expect it to be the quickest of the bunch — BMW won’t (at least we hope) build a full-on X7 M. The X5 M and X6 M already push the M badge far enough.

Still, one might assume this X7 is a real M car by the sounds coming from the tailpipes. It’s all courtesy of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. In an 8 Series, that makes for a stupid quick car. In this enormously heavy (5,661-pound curb weight) crossover, it only makes for a sort-of quick car. BMW quotes the 0-60 mph time at 4.5 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph with summer tires (130 mph with all-season tires). And yes, there is a launch control function, but it’s not as effective at rocketing off the line as other quick BMWs.

The video above gives you a hint at what the X7 is like from right behind the rear bumper at full throat. It’s low, guttural and mean, but not distinctive or unique in the land of rumbly V8s. Even when it’s reaching up above 6,000 rpm, the sound coming from the exhaust never turns into a high-pitch scream. The thrashing and mashing continues as it quickly shifts through the gears of the ZF eight-speed automatic. Things are slightly different on the interior, as the V8 does sound like it’s winding up into higher notes. We’ll thank some rather lovely intake noises for that addition. Some popping and crackling can occasionally be heard on the overrun, but it’s kept to a minimum in the cabin.

Most of the noise in general is largely muted from the large, leather-swathed captain’s chairs inside the X7 M50i, too. With the windows shut, this crossover is one of the quietest ways to go about your business quickly and with total serenity. Pop a couple windows open, and then you get a taste of the muscular soundtrack playing out back. All business inside, but the rest of the world gets to hear you leave. That’s as it should be in a six-figure crossover that puts luxury first. Your neighbors may think otherwise if they live within earshot of your overnight parking spot, though.

Gnarly startup sound on the X7 M50i. Total serenity and silence when casually cruising around. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/wulqKtWONU — Zac Palmer (@zacpalmerr) April 7, 2020





Related video: