The 2020 Cadillac XT5 Looks Better, Gets a New Engine, and Costs More

The Cadillac XT5 has been refreshed for 2020 with slightly different styling.

The new base engine is a 237-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four.

There are now three distinct trim levels, matching the lineup of the XT4.

UPDATE 8/12/19: Pricing for the 2020 Cadillac XT5 starts at $45,090 for the Luxury trim level, $2400 higher than last year's model. The Premium Luxury trim level starts at $49,790, and the Sport starts at $56,090. We have updated our story accordingly.



Cadillac's best-selling model, the XT5 crossover, is receiving a minor facelift for the 2020 model year. It gains a new turbocharged engine, slightly massaged styling, new tech features, and an updated trim level hierarchy that matches other Cadillac models like the smaller XT4 crossover and the larger three-row XT6.

The new base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that makes 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft, the same motor that's found in the XT4 and a number of other General Motors products. Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is an $2000–$2100 option, and the engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The XT5's naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V-6, which was previously the only engine choice, is now optional.

The XT5's three trim levels now comes in three trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. The Premium Luxury model has brighter exterior trim and and a cushier driving experience, while the Sport model is—you guessed it—aimed at a sportier experience with retuned steering and suspension setups and dark exterior trim. Each trim level gets it own interior color schemes.

Compared to the 2019 model, the front grille gets a new design with different mesh textures depending on the trim level. The front and rear bumpers have been restyled, LED headlights are now standard, the LED taillights have different graphics, and there are new wheel designs ranging from 18 to 20 inches.

On the inside, the center console has been redesigned and the XT5 gets Cadillac's new infotainment system that's operated by a rotary controller on the center console; the 8-inch display is also a touchscreen. Other updates include standard heated front seats, a new optional Bose Performance Series sound system, available night vision, and improved digital gauge cluster and backup-camera displays.

Pricing rises significantly, with the 2020 XT5 Luxury starting $2400 higher than last year's model, at $45,090. The Premium Luxury trim level costs $49,790 and offers the V-6 as a $1000 option. The Sport model, which comes standard with the V-6 and all-wheel drive, starts at $56,090.

This story was originally published in July 2019.

