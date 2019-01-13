2020 Cadillac XT6 Nails the Three-Row Part, Needs Work on the Luxury Part

From Car and Driver

Calling crossovers and other tall, family-oriented vehicles boring is now a trope. Of course boxy wagons designed to ease the schlepping of children, stuff, or some combination of both through Americans' daily lives aren't going to stoke embers in car enthusiasts' loins the way, say, Cadillac's 640-hp CTS-V sports sedan might. So, we're not going to fault Cadillac's all-new three-row XT6 for being bland-even if the only splash it makes is when the first customer car encounters a puddle. Instead, we'll call it out for failing to make an appropriately luxurious impression while praising its excellent packaging.

A Bigger, Roomier XT5

Positioned above the mid-size, two-row XT5 in Cadillac's expanding SUV lineup, which also includes the smaller XT4 and the larger, iconic Escalade, the XT6 is handsome yet somewhat plain. Its styling pushes no new boundaries for Cadillac. The interior looks like a scaled-up version of the compact XT4's-itself notable only for seeming stripped down and basic compared to the mediocre-quality yet bombastically overwrought innards found in the rest of Cadillac's products. Given more real estate to occupy in the larger XT6, the cheaply detailed, minimalist look doesn't improve.

On the flip side, the XT6's inoffensive, rectilinear styling is probably a net plus to most luxury consumers, and we really like the way the crossover sits on its wheels. The designers are not hyperbolic in the least when they croon over the XT6's wide-track look. Best of all, although assembled from blasé materials, the Cadillac's interior is cleverly packaged to afford generous room in the second- and third-row seats-the entire point of a vehicle such as this. The way-wayback third row, in particular, is a triumph. This average-height author fit easily back there, with plenty of headroom and kneeroom; the seat cushion is slightly too low, but not nearly as floorbound as the vast majority of the kid-only third-row seats in the XT6's competitive segment.

Photo credit: Brad Fick - Car and Driver More

What makes the XT6's roomy packaging so surprising is that Cadillac uses the shorter-wheelbase version of GM's three-row-crossover platform; that means this XT6 is essentially the same size as the GMC Acadia (their shared 112.7-inch wheelbase is only 0.2 inch longer than the Cadillac XT5's), making it notably smaller, dimensionally, than GM's gigantor Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave (both of which share a longer 120.9-inch wheelbase). To carve out more actual and perceived roominess in the XT6's rear relative to the Acadia's, Cadillac raised the roof-literally-0.2 inch higher than the GMC's. That extra height runs nearly the entire length of the boxier roof, further allaying third-row passengers' claustrophobia, as do the XT6's large rear quarter-windows, which let in plenty of light and are said to offer better blind-spot visibility.

Even getting into and out of the third-row seat is a relative snap, again thanks to the tall door opening that the heightened greenhouse affords. On both six- and seven-passenger XT6 models (the former has two second-row captain's chairs, the latter has a 60/40 split-folding three-across bench), the passenger-side second-row seat can be manually folded and slid forward using one hand for access to the third row. (The seat gymnastics can be done even with a baby seat installed, as in Infiniti's QX60.) The driver's-side second-row seats slide forward and their backrests tilt forward in a less complex motion than on the passenger side, making access from the left slightly more cumbersome.