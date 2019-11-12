'Radical access': Inside Pete Buttigieg's New Hampshire bus tour

FRANKLIN, N.H. – Pete Buttigieg was talking about climate change to about a dozen reporters on his campaign bus Saturday when the presidential candidate leaped out of his captain’s chair to look out the picture window at a burning building.

“Oh!” he exclaimed. “That is a very large fire.”

Then his attention was drawn to a boy who had been watching the Franklin firefighters’ controlled burn turn away from the fire to point at Buttigieg’s passing blue and gold bus.

“I thought, if this bus is enough of an attraction to pry the eyes of a 10-year-old off of a burning structure surrounded by firefighters, we know that we’ve generated a little bit of excitement,” Buttigieg later told a gathering of about 50 supporters at a home in Madison.

After the TV cameras and notepad-toting reporters had squeezed into the living room, Buttigieg explained he was crisscrossing New Hampshire with the news media in tow to “really show, versus tell, the importance of transparency as a value at a time when we’ve got a White House that doesn’t even do press briefings anymore.”

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg speaks with supporters prior to a canvassing Kick-Off in Claremont, NH, on November 10, 2019. More

His bus had rolled into New Hampshire after two trips through Iowa where he’s climbed into the top tier of polls. A Quinnipiac University Poll of New Hampshire Democrats released Monday likewise showed Buttigieg among the top four candidates in the crowded field

On board for much of the tour through all of the state’s 10 counties were a rotating batch of local, national and international reporters taking advantage of what Buttigieg referred to as the “radical access” to his campaign. More than one reporter said they had gone through all the questions in their notebook during the trip.

The Indiana mayor’s availability to the media – a strategy initially born out of necessity for the largely unknown politician – is one reason he’s vaulted over more established candidates in the Democratic field. In fact, a New York Times article on how Buttigieg is "annoying" his rivals with his success was one of the first topics reporters raised on the second day of the four-day trip.

“I’m not going to get into the inside baseball stuff,” Buttigieg responded, adding: “I get that I’m coming from a nontraditional place.”

But was he surprised by the comments from some of the other campaigns?

“It’s a competition,” he said with a shrug. “But it’s just not where my focus is.”

People wait in line for the doors to hear Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speak during a town hall event at the Walpole Middle School on November 10, 2019. More

Buttigieg had been pressed the day before on why he doesn’t allow the media into his fundraisers as former Vice President Joe Biden does.

That’s a question for staff, he demurred.

In fact, during the New Hampshire trip, Buttigieg made a detour without the media entourage to a fundraiser in Providence, Rhode Island.

On other topics, Buttigieg fielded dozens of questions over many hours in between ducking into his back office on the bus for private calls or to work on a Veterans Day speech.

What did he think when Biden started calling his own health care plan, Medicare for All Who Want It, a term Buttigieg coined?

“Well, it’s a very effective way to describe my plan,” Buttigieg said. “I’m not sure that my plan and his plan are exactly the same.”

Is his approach to issues like health care more palatable to voters than the calls for structural change coming from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders?