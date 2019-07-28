'This is it': 2020 candidates fight to stand out as debate stage looms

The next round of presidential debates on CNN could help 2020 candidates stand out from the pack or mark the end of their campaigns.

WASHINGTON — As a 2020 presidential candidate, Jay Inslee says he wants to bring “hope and confidence” to the climate change fight to save a dying planet.

But on the debate stage next week, his aim is a bit more modest: Get more people to recognize his face.

In a field of more than 20 candidates, the Washington governor acknowledges it’s been tough to break through, noting "a third or less of the voters could pick me out of a lineup."

So as candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren look to solidify their place among top-polling candidates, lower-polling candidates find themselves in search of a signature moment that will lodge their names into voters brains around the country.

A zinger. An out-of-the-box idea. A line of attack on a fellow candidate. As the clock ticks, the pressure to make a splash is intensifying. The debates on July 30 and 31 may be the last time several candidates have a chance to make the case for their presidency before higher debate qualifying standards kick in.

"I'm hopeful that after this debate a whole bunch of these folks will be forced to see the writing on the wall and end their campaigns," said Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist who worked for former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

He's not alone. Many experts believe the massive pool of 25 Democratic candidates will shrink in the immediate aftermath of the debate but, they say, there are ways for candidates to try and distinguish themselves during these pivotal events and build off momentum after the eyes of the nation are on them.

How can 2020 candidates stick out?

On the campaign trail, Inslee wastes no time bringing up the one issue his campaign has revolved around: Climate change. But he's routinely polling no higher than 1% and admits he needs a breakout moment on his signature issue to build momentum.

"I didn’t look at this [race] like playing the odds. I want the odds to be 100 percent that humanity is going survive. That’s the odds I’m interested in," he said at an event earlier this month in Portland. "It’s not daunting to me that there’s a bunch of candidates. When you’re mission-driven, those odds don’t matter to you."

Experts say at the heart of Inslee's campaign plan is hope to differentiate himself on a specific issue, which can be effective or can backfire.

Democratic debate No. 2: What you need to know

2020 presidential election: CNN to host climate change town hall with Democratic candidates

Robert Shrum, a longtime Democratic strategist, said in this case, it isn't working.

"Inslee is running solely on climate change but almost every Democrat on that stage fundamentally agrees with him," Shrum said. "So, it's not necessarily a distinguishing argument."

Shrum said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is doing something similar when it comes to addressing women's issues, sexual assault and sexual harassment — issues Gillibrand has been outspoken on throughout her career but haven't stood in opposition to her Democratic counterparts.

"I don't think that if you just focus on women's rights or the environment that you're necessarily going to set yourself apart in a way that's really needed at this point," he added.

Issues have broken through as a success in Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign. The Massachusetts senator has rolled out policies and plans on a slew of topics, giving voters a clear vision of her progressive ideas.

A large part of this could be due her focus on the middle class and the wealthy, which are broad topics and overlap with most issues; she hasn't been pigeonholed into one set issue or category, said Kelly Winfrey, a professor at Iowa State University who focuses on political campaigns.

Winfrey said Warren also came into the race with more name recognition than many candidates and her policies as a whole have given her a persona in the race as the most prepared candidate.

"The plans that she has released, which while they all seem to go back to economic equality, they cover different issues and have helped her branch out," she said. "I mean, climate change doesn't give you the latitude to tie into a lot of issues, but if you target equal pay, it does."