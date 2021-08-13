2020 census shows NYC’s diverse population grew to unexpected 8.8 million

NEW YORK — The Big Apple is booming.

New York City’s population grew to a surprising 8.8 million people in the past 10 years, a much faster pace than was expected, the Census Bureau said Thursday.

Leading a decade of rapid growth and increasing diversity in metro areas from coast to coast, the city grew by a healthy 7%, or about 630,000 people, defying predictions about lackluster growth in the five boroughs.

The figures mark a big acceleration from the 2% growth NYC experienced in the previous decade. They far outstrip official estimates from just two years ago when New York City was predicted to grow at a much slower rate to about 8.4 million.

“The Big Apple just got bigger!” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “This is what happens when you invest in pre-K for all, safe streets and working families.”

Out of the nation’s 10 biggest cities, only a handful of Sun Belt burgs grew faster than Gotham in the past decade.

New York City added the most residents by far of any city in 10 years, adding nearly as many people as live in Detroit.

The city is now home to 44% of New York state’s population and accounted for three-quarters of the growth statewide.

The surging population was spread across all five boroughs as the city continues to be a powerful magnet for immigrants, working people and wealthy young professionals.

Brooklyn’s population exploded to 2.74 million, about as big as Chicago. The borough of brownstones and a fast-growing downtown skyline added more than 235,000 people. That amounts to a 9% growth rate, a faster pace than any of the top 10 cities except Phoenix.

Queens, famously home to more immigrants and ethnic groups than virtually anywhere, added 175,000 people to 2.41 million.

The Bronx, once a poster child for urban decay, set a new all-time record with 1.47 million residents.

Manhattan’s population stands at 1.69 million people. Even Staten Island, the smallest borough, inched up to just shy of 500,000 people.

New York City and state are also more diverse than ever. The census shows 28% of Brooklyn residents are Black and 8% claimed they belong to two or more races. More than a fourth of people in Queens, 27%, said they are Asian. Just 14% of people in the Bronx identified themselves as white only.

The new figures came out before any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic could be factored in. But if the past decade is any guide, pundits predictions that the city will experience a population decline are likely to prove wrong.

The population tallies are officially required to divvy up the nation’s 435 seats in the House of Representatives. They are also used to make decisions about resources for schools, transit and other government programs.

Despite New York City’s rapid growth, the state will lose one seat to 26 in 2022, mostly due to tepid growth or even population dips upstate.

Dominant New York Democrats could still use their near total control of Albany to pick up several seats in Congress.

With Republicans in fast-growing Sun Belt states plotting to redraw districts to pick up seats, New York Democrats could draw their own new lines that would effectively ax up to four GOP districts, including the only Republican-held seat in New York City.

