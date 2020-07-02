2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock Is the Newest Dodge Drag-racing Machine

807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Is the World's Quickest and Most Powerful Muscle Car

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that powers the SRT Hellcat Redeye, but features a revised powertrain calibration that increases power output to 807 horsepower

Challenger SRT Super Stock is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car:

Widebody comes standard on the Challenger SRT Super Stock, making room for the bigger wheels and standard drag radials and adding 3.5 inches of overall width to the vehicle

Challenger SRT Super Stock is equipped with standard lightweight 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels in Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners

Challenger SRT Super Stock features lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors

Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential has a 3.09 final drive

Track mode within the SRT Drive Modes on the SRT Super Stock activates a revised shock tuning for the drag radials

Dealer orders are scheduled to open for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock this summer with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. Deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships are scheduled to begin later this year

Dodge//SRT is flexing its muscle and doubling down on its commitment to drag racing, introducing the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.

"I swore that we'd never build another Demon and we won't," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "But I also said that every Challenger Hellcat and Redeye comes with an unspoken commitment to uphold the brand and the new Challenger SRT Super Stock is engineered to do just that."

The drag-racing, quarter-mile-crushing spirit of the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lives on through the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, which is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 engine that also currently powers the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, paired with the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.



Featuring a revised powertrain calibration that increases the shift point from 6,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm, the Challenger SRT Super Stock delivers a power output of 807 horsepower on pump gas, a 10-horsepower boost over the standard SRT Hellcat Redeye, and 707 lb.-ft. of torque.



In addition to the new powertrain calibration, the Challenger SRT Super Stock is built on a standard Widebody and features a new suspension, standard Brembo brakes, and a wheel and drag radial combination designed to give customers better hook off the line.



Standard SRT Super Stock features include:

Lightweight 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels in Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners

Lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors

Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio

"Ask anyone who has ever driven a street car on low-profile performance tires and then back to back on drag radials with increased sidewall, and they will tell you the difference is game-changing," Kuniskis added. "The SRT Super Stock package allows the Challenger Redeye to launch harder and pick-up three car lengths in the quarter-mile."

The results:

0-60 mph acceleration of 3.25 seconds

Quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.5 seconds at 131 mph

168 mph top speed (tire-limited)

The Challenger SRT Super Stock is not limited in production and will continue as the ultimate Dodge drag-racing model in the 2021 model year.



Dealer orders for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock are scheduled to open this summer with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. They are scheduled to start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships later this year.



SRT Super Stock goes stealth

The Challenger SRT Super Stock gets its name from the "Super Stock" class of vehicle in drag racing. It's defined by vehicles that may look like ordinary passenger vehicles, but they are highly modified race cars.



The same can be said for the Challenger SRT Super Stock. While it may look like an ordinary Challenger with no special "Super Stock" badging, it packs the most powerful punch of the Challenger lineup, falling back on the Dodge motto, "if you know, you know." The giveaway to identifying the SRT Super Stock: the 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels with a Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on massive, sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners.

Drag-focused drive modes

The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock gives the driver the ability to set up maximum drag strip performance and precision to cover the quarter mile as quickly as possible. To do this, it combines the best of both mechanical and electronic tuning to deliver maximum launch grip while still maintaining precision directional control.

