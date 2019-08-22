2020 Chevy Bolt EV Gets More Driving Range

From Car and Driver

According to the EPA, the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV has an estimated driving range of 259 miles, up from 238 miles.

Chevrolet isn't saying yet exactly what it did to achieve this improvement, but we hear it has to do with new chemistry for the lithium-ion battery pack.

This range improvement puts the Bolt EV ahead of several competitors from Hyundai, Kia, and Tesla.

The 2020 Chevy Bolt EV will go further on a charge than before, with the EPA reporting that the electric hatchback's range goes up to 259 miles, from 238. Chevy isn't saying yet exactly what caused this 8 percent improvement, but we hear that new battery chemistry is at play. Previously, the Bolt EV used a 60.0-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Chevy's order guide does not show any other significant changes to the 2020 Bolt other than a few new features and colors (Oasis Blue and Cayenne Orange Metallic join the palette, while the bright-yellow Shock color has been dropped). The 200-horsepower electric motor remains the same.

This new, bigger range number puts the Bolt EV in front of several newer competitors, if only just. The Hyundai Kona Electric is close behind, at an EPA-rated 258 miles, while the Kia Soul EV sits at 243 miles, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range plus offers 240 miles, and the Kia Niro EV sits at 239 miles.

We will update this post with any additional information from Chevrolet as it becomes available.

