2020 Colorado Winter Driver's Notes | Behind the Wheel S02 // E12

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

I’ve had bad luck with SUVs this winter. Especially performance ones. First, I got a 2019 Range Rover Sport SVR delivered on summers right as two feet of snow fell, rendering it undriveable. Then, coronavirus cancelled Easter Jeep Safari as well as my trip out to Moab in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Diesel. Thankfully, when this 469 horsepower luxury mall crawler was dropped off, the sun shone down and the snow (mostly) held off.

The first thing that I noticed was there were a few blank buttons throughout the cabin, something that you may see in an entry model vehicle, but I’m not accustomed to seeing in an AMG. Not a great look for a vehicle with an $80,000 price tag. Thankfully that was where the disappointment ended. As soon as you press the start button, the engine fires up and the exhaust note is incredible. Hopping on the highway ramp near my house, I floored it, and the biturbo V8 had me pressed back into the driver's seat, and this wasn’t even the S version that our staff drove last year.

Inside and out, the GLC 63 was everything you’d expect from Mercedes. The interior was immaculate, and while the infotainment wheel and touch pad may take some getting used to for someone who isn’t familiar, by now I have it down so that I can use it without looking. And while the V8 left me smiling ear to ear, I was most impressed by the amount of useable interior space there is. I happened to be moving at the time of this review and while all of my large furniture was shoved into the back of a moving van, I was able to fit almost everything else in the back of the GLC.

2019 and 2020 Fiat 500X Trekking

It’s hard to say goodbye to an AMG and then turn around and be excited when a Fiat 500X pulls in your driveway (I know, I know, automotive journalist problems). That being said, when the red Fiat pulled up, I found myself admiring it. I am very familiar with the 500X. Back in 2016 Autoblog had one for a year as our long term test vehicle. I drove that car everywhere, multiple trips up north in Michigan, and even tracked it at Gingerman Raceway for a few laps before the brakes started smoking.

The 2019 model I had in my driveway and the 2020 model I drove in the snow up in the mountains feel very similar to that car. The interior is stylish and surprisingly roomy. The greenhouse is airy. The leather seats are comfortable enough that after a three hour drive in a blizzard with three feet of visibility, white knuckling it all the way, there is no soreness. But there is a big difference between the 2019/2020 model year and the one I had a few years back, and that big difference is fairly small. 1.3 liters to be exact.

The 1.3-liter turbocharged 4 cylinder engine that was introduced for the 2019 model year replaces a 2.4L four cylinder and in my experience, makes a world of difference. My first test: driving from Denver to Vail for the GMC Yukon reveal (you can watch that BTW episode here).

As you’ve no doubt heard me say before, turbochargers are almost essential up in the mountains. Unless you’re starting off with a lot of horsepower, you need them to mitigate the effects of elevation. Vail sits at 8,000 feet, and in order to get there you drive much higher.

In pure Colorado fashion, the sun was shining as I started my climb, but after a 20 minute stop on the freeway, the storm clouds quickly moved in. I switched the drive mode from Sport to Traction+, and began what ended up being a 3 hour drive. At points visibility was down to three feet, but the 18-Inch wheels wrapped in winter tires left me confident, though still a bit cautious, as I passed jackknifed semi after semi.

Two weeks later, in a snow covered parking lot in Winter Park, I met the 2020 model year. I thought the red exterior of the 2019 model had looked good, but the silver with orange accents was even better as was the price tag. The 2019 tester I had was a Trekking Plus, which included an optional sunroof, 18-inch wheels, a premium audio system, as well as a host of safety features, came with a sticker of $34,325. The 2020 model year dropped the Plus, losing the leather seats and sunroof, but kept the safety features, heated front seats and added the Adventure Edition, coming to a final price of $32,805.