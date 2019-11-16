2020 Democratic hopefuls will converge on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday to make their cases

LAS VEGAS ­– Top Democrats angling for the Oval Office in 2020 will be on the glittering Strip this weekend to campaign directly to the Nevada State Democratic Party.

On Sunday, the party will welcome at least 14 candidates to the "First in the West" event at the Bellagio to give 2020 hopefuls a chance to make their pitches.

One of the first four early-voting states in the Democratic nominating process, Nevada is a battleground where candidates look to prove the legitimacy of their campaign.

Here’s a look what the candidates on the list to attend the Sunday reception on Las Vegas Boulevard:

From left to right, starting at the top: More

• Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

• Former Vice President Joe Biden

• New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

• South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

• Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

• Maryland Congressman John Delaney

• California Senator Kamala Harris

• Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

• Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

• Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak

• Tom Steyer

• Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

• Andrew Yang

• Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick

Biden continues to lead a turbulent field for the Democratic presidential nomination, a national USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, but his margin over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been slashed in half. And most Democratic voters say they could still change their minds.

Less than one year before Election Day – and less than 90 days before the opening Iowa caucuses – Biden was backed by 26% of likely Democratic primary and caucus voters in the survey. Warren was second at 17%, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 13% and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%.

Biden's lead over Warren, now 9 percentage points, was 18 points in the last USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll, taken in late August. His standing has fallen by 6 points since then; hers has risen by 3.

Contributing: USA TODAY, Associated Press

Ed Komenda writes about Las Vegas for the Reno Gazette Journal and USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 2020 Democratic hopefuls will campaign in Las Vegas Sunday