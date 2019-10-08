Here are the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the November debate

FILE PHOTO: Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris (L-R) participate in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Reuters





As we get closer and closer to the first primary contests, the Democratic National Committee has unveiled new, stricter requirements for candidates to make the fifth Democratic debate in November.

In order to qualify for the November debate, candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in two approved early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.

Polls released between September 13 and two weeks before the day of the debate — which hasn't been announced yet — will count towards qualification.

So far, eight candidates have met both requirements, according to Politico's Democratic primary poll tracker. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang was the most recent candidate to meet both qualification thresholds.

But the stricter polling requirements leave some mid-tier candidates who easily qualified for the September and October debates at risk of being left off the stage.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke have met the donor requirement but have just one poll each, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro have zero qualifying polls.

