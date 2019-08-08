Here are all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the September primary debates

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
- The Democratic primary debates for September have significantly more strict qualifying thresholds, suggesting the 2020 presidential field could thin out considerably before the next round.
- Candidates must reach 2% in at least four separate polls approved by the Democratic National Committee and receive at least 130,000 individual donations, which must also include 400 donors in at least 20 states or US territories.
- So far, nine candidates have qualified.
The Democratic presidential primary debates set for this September will be decidedly more difficult for candidates to qualify for than the first round of debates.
The number of donors candidates must receive is doubled to a minimum of 130,000, with at least 400 donors coming from 20 different states or US territories. The candidates will also have to obtain at least 2% in four separate polls approved by the Democratic National Committee.
Read more: Andrew Yang's campaign blasted the DNC for not allowing him to use 2 polls from same source for fall Democratic debates
And unlike the first two sets of debates in June and July, candidates will have to meet both the polling and donor minimums, instead of being able to qualify but meeting just one of them.
That could thin out the field considerably, with many candidates very far from meeting either threshold, let alone both.
So far, nine candidates have met both thresholds to qualify for the September debates. An additional candidate — HUD Secretary Julián Castro — has obtained the necessary 130,000 donors and have three qualifying polls each, putting him on track to also make the stage in September.
And billionaire activist Tom Steyer has three qualifying polls but has not yet obtained 130,000 donors, giving him a reasonable shot at making the stage in October, which has the same qualification requirements as the September debate.
Here are the candidates who have qualified so far.
Andrew Yang
Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and first-time political candidate, has a huge online fan base known as the Yang Gang which helped him achieve the 130,000 donor requirement with relative ease. He qualified for the fall debates on August 8 after reaching 2% in a Monmouth University poll of Iowa.
Amy Klobuchar
Reuters
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota got her fourth qualifying poll from a Fox News survey in late July, and her campaign announced she had obtained 130,000 donors on August 2, shortly after the second round of Democratic debates.
Beto O'Rourke
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas received large financial support early on in his campaign. He has also polled well in a number of individual state surveys.
Cory Booker
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey surpassed both the polling and fundraising criteria in July, securing a spot in the fall debates.
Pete Buttigieg
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has out-raised many of his Democratic colleagues, nabbing support from big Hollywood celebrities in the process. Buttigieg has also polled higher than much of the field, securing a spot in the fall debates.
Elizabeth Warren
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has climbed in polls after a rocky start to her campaign. She has also cultivated a grassroots, small-dollar network of supports fueling her campaign's finances.
Kamala Harris
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Sen. Kamala Harris of California received a big boost in both donations and polling support after her performance in the first June debate.
Bernie Sanders
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has a massive national list of donors from which to solicit funds. Sanders also regularly falls in the top tier of candidates in most polling, despite losing some traction in recent months.
Joe Biden
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden easily dominated the polling aspect, regularly trouncing the rest of the field in most major surveys. For donations, Biden raised more than $20 million in the second quarter of 2019.
