2020 Democrats Draft Plans to Combat White Nationalism

Democratic presidential hopefuls are rushing to expand their domestic policy portfolios to address white nationalism in the wake of two suspected domestic terrorist attacks perpetrated by racist white gunmen.

As a chorus of 2020 Democrats linked an onslaught of deadly violence from a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend to President Trump’s rhetoric on minorities and immigrants, several campaigns have moved to release proposals specifically aimed at addressing the growing white supremacist threat in the country. Others have started reaching out to experts for domestic terrorism policy data and recommendations, The Daily Beast has learned.

Their actions come after a white male gunman allegedly killed 22 people in El Paso, after, authorities say, he posted a racist manifesto targeting Hispanic people. In addition, the FBI said Tuesday it’s investigating an attack in Gilroy, California, as domestic terrorism after that gunman, who was also white, expressed similar racist views. The FBI said Tuesday there is evidence a gunman in Dayton, Ohio, who killed nine people on Sunday was exploring “violent ideologies” but that the attack was not racially motivated.

In addressing the nation on Monday, Trump used the phrases “white supremacy” and “domestic terrorism” in his speech, but did not publicly or privately recognize a possible link between his own inflammatory rhetoric and the tragic events.

In striving to present the starkest possible contrast to the president’s remarks, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to devote a significant portion of his speech in Iowa on Wednesday to address the threat of white nationalism, according to a summary of his speech shared with reporters. In his upcoming address in Burlington, a town about 100 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, Biden plans to strongly condemn the efforts Trump has taken to fan the flames of white supremacy. He will also detail his support of a new assault weapons ban. The first ban, implemented as a part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, or the 1994 crime bill as it is known, expired in 2004.

"How far is it from Trump’s saying this 'is an invasion' to the shooter in El Paso declaring 'his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?' Not far at all," Biden will say, according to prepared remarks from the campaign. "In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

Biden, the current Democratic frontrunner whose gun control advocacy prompted former President Obama to entrust him to lead a multi-agency working group, joins several contenders who have given fresh attention to the topic since the horrific events in Texas and Ohio unfolded.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivered a speech on gun violence and white nationalism at Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina on Wednesday, where a white supremacist killed nine African-American congregants in 2015.

"Racist violence has always been part of the American story -- never more so than in times of transition and rapid social change," Booker said. "Each person, each generation has a decision to make: do you want to contribute to our collective advancement or - through inaction or worse - to our collective retrenchment. To our progress or - through apathy and indifference - to the violence that threatens to tear us asunder? That is the challenge of our generation today. It is the collective cross roads we are at."

In May, Booker, who previously served as Newark’s mayor, unveiled a gun violence prevention plan that included a national gun-licensing program.

Several months ago, one former federal official who has worked on domestic terrorism issues said multiple 2020 Democratic campaigns had reached out for policy recommendations and data on the growing threat, the source said. Meanwhile, the progressive think tank the Center for American Progress has two new reports in the works: one focused on the domestic threat and another building off of a prior piece detailing the global rise of white nationalism.

But it was the two mass shootings that claimed dozens of lives over the weekend that prompted White House aspirants to introduce additional detailed proposals to supplement their campaign rhetoric.