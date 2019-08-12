For 2020 Democrats, hammering on gun control comes with upside: Energized, angry activists

DES MOINES — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet is pessimistic Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will even allow a vote on meaningful gun control legislation when Congress returns from its summer recess.

But Bennet, who represents Colorado in the Senate, urged gun rights activists gathered here over the weekend not to be frustrated by potential near-term setbacks. If they keep fighting, he assured them, they will be a difference-maker that helps Democrats beat President Trump, win control of the Senate and ultimately pass gun legislation that some teeth.

“Keep freaking doing what you’re doing,” Bennet said. “This has to be something that we're doing day in and day out, month in and month out, between now and the election. And then if we're successful in the election, which I hope we will be, then we need to make sure we finally enact the proposals that that you guys have been fighting for, for all these years.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) (C) poses for a photograph after speaking at a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety.

In the aftermath of this month’s mass shooting rampages by heavily-armed young men in El Paso and Dayton, Democrats are looking to galvanize the gun control movement’s energy and make American grief over the seemingly endless scourge of mass killings a central issue of the campaign for the White House.

And the success of federal and gubernatorial candidates who put gun policy front-and-center during the 2018 election cycle, as well as changing demographics of where Democratic votes come from, is impacting how politicians approach gun safety.

For President Trump's part, he said last week he was interested in “meaningful background checks,” while also making clear he plans to consult the National Rifle Association on any measures.

The president’s insistence on keeping the NRA in the fold has led some Democratic contenders to conclude that it’s unlikely a deal will be made to expand background checks or any other consequential gun legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House on the south lawn before he boards Marine One on August 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump spoke to reporters about gun background checks and the escalation of the US-China trade war.

Gun control activists are ready

Leading gun control advocacy groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Mom’s Demand Action — both largely underwritten by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — arranged a last-minute presidential forum in Iowa Saturday that brought hundreds of activists from across the country to hear the candidates on their gun control agenda.

Nearly all the candidates were already scheduled to be in Iowa for the traditional campaign stops at the Iowa State Fair and the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox. Sixteen of the candidates addressed the activists in person and four others — including former Rep. Texas Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, who has been off the campaign trail since the rampage in his hometown — recorded messages.