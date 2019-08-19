2020 Democrats are stepping up their courtship of Native American voters. Here’s why.

Christina Blackcloud remembers a childhood of running freely between her home on Iowa’s Meskwaki settlement to annual harvest-time celebrations across the street. She joined other kids playing in the water of the Iowa River, a longtime source of fresh fish for the state’s only federally recognized tribe.

The same river today is brown, murky and fenced off, she said. Blackcloud’s children and grandchild aren’t making the same memories on the land, she lamented.

"Fossil fuels, pipelines, water quality, air quality — it all affects tribal people first because everything we do and believe is centered around nature," she said. "Everything we’re surrounded by is politics, whether or not we see it every day."

But Blackcloud, vice chair of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Native American caucus, says she’s “hopeful for change.” Presidential candidates visiting the settlement she grew up on are “showing they have an interest in tribal peoples’ priorities,” she said.

Democrats seeking the White House are starting to focus on issues facing Native Americans: Native American voter turnout has ticked upward in the last several elections, and while Native Americans make up a small slice of the electorate, they overwhelmingly support Democrats.

An increase in Native American voters in key battleground states could overcome the margins of victory President Donald Trump earned in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina, native activists said.

“You might think, well, 2% of the population, that’s not going to make a whole big difference for the president,” said U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress. “The Indian vote is going to make a difference for various congresspeople across the country, for House and Senate seats across the states, for county commissions."

Oliver “OJ” Semans, an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, said it's long past time for candidates to engage directly with Native American people.

With that in mind, Semans' nonprofit, Four Directions, organized the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum to take place in Sioux City on Monday and Tuesday. Eight Democratic candidates have committed to attend.

The two-day forum will be the first in history to question presidential candidates exclusively on issues facing Native Americans.

“This forum is not a gotcha moment," Semans said. "It’s more like an educational forum. You don’t have to know a lot about us coming in, but at the end you are going to have more information than the majority of Americans."

The Native American electorate

Native Americans make up a small portion of the electorate. According to the 2010 Census, 5.2 million people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone, or in combination with at least one other race, though the population is routinely undercounted.

The vast majority vote Democratic, except in states where energy is a large focus of the regional economy, such as Alaska, North Dakota or Oklahoma. Support in those states tends to be more bipartisan. Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is a member of the Cherokee Tribe; two of that state's U.S. House members, Tom Cole and Markawayne Mullin, are also enrolled members.

On the eve of the November 2018 midterms, Native Americans said in a national poll by Latino Decisions they were planning to vote 61%-to-33% for Democratic U.S. House candidates, a nearly two-to-one margin. The poll had a margin of error of four percentage points.

The Native American vote could be a factor that tips the outcome in six key states next year: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

In those states, the number of eligible native voters exceeds the margin won by the victor in 2016. (Trump won four; former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won two.)

In a seventh, Colorado, the estimated number of native voters (130,796) will come close to matching the 136,386-vote margin Clinton carried in 2016.