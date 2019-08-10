2020 Democrats are wooing voters at the Iowa State Fair. Here's what they're saying

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair is famous for a lot of things: fried food, a cow sculpted in butter, lots of food on a stick and, of course, visits from politicians.

The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox kicked off at the fair on Thursday and will host more than 20 candidates running for president throughout the weekend.

Saturday

Jay Inslee

The Washington governor focused much of his 20 minutes on stage on the issue he hopes will set him apart in the race: climate change.

He talked about the wind turbines that can be spotted in fields across Iowa (and even at the fair) and a future of clean energy that he says could create a “new economy.”

“We’ve got to do something about the climate crisis,” he said, noting Iowa is one of the leaders when it comes to embracing clean energy through solar power and wind turbines.

Inslee also told stories he’s heard from voters across the nation in states that have been hit hard by floods and fires. But, climate change wasn’t the only thing he was worried about. He offered his visions for combating gun violence, enhancing child care and reforming the nation’s immigration system.

”I’m not a one-trick pony,” he said.

Friday

Julián Castro

The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama pitched his vision for the country by highlighting his family's story of the American dream, starting with his grandmother moving to Texas from Mexico as an orphan in the 1920s.

He emphasized the need to increase the minimum wage, to combat climate change, expand Medicare coverage and reform immigration laws.

"All of this is possible, but before that, we need new leadership," he told Iowa voters.

After his speech, Castro was asked by someone in the audience why he was not in El Paso like Beto O'Rouke, a fellow Texan who is also running for president.

Castro said "we thought about that" but "we didn't want to go there just to go there." Castro noted, unlike O'Rourke, he is not from the community.

"I don't think what they need is more presidential candidates," he said. Castro said what those in El Paso need is the Senate to come back to work and pass gun-control measures to prevent another massacre.

Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur offered a technological path forward to improving America, highlighting his trademark policy that would offer each citizen $1,000 a month.

He called for an "industrial revolution" and highlighted the technological advances in Iowa that are bringing the country forward with new sources of energy, including solar and wind energy.

"This is the ideal, the optimal place to create a wave and bring it crashing down on D.C.'s head. You do not need that many Iowans to start a revolution," he said, saying he did the math and each Iowan is worth 1,000 Californians.

Yang said he would turn Tax Day into a holiday featuring celebrities and parties, explaining the IRS knows the basic income of each American and should auto-fill forms so taxes are seamless.

"I would turn tax day into revenue day. I would make it a national holiday," he said.

John Delaney

The former Maryland representative offered his "pragmatic" path to improving America, hitting other Democratic candidates on the big ideas he says they promote without a path to fulfilling or paying for them.

"I have big ideas but they're ideas that can actually get done," he said, echoing the argument he offered at the last Democratic debate against 2020 rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Delaney offered two big reasons why Iowans should vote for him throughout his 20 minutes on stage: He's the person who can beat Trump and he's the person who can unite the country and remind Americans that "we're all in this together."