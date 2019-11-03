The 2020 Election is one year away. Here's what to expect over the next few months.

WASHINGTON – We are officially one year away.

Sunday marks 365 days until the 2020 election, which will be held Nov. 3, 2020. While it may seem to some like the election has been rolling on for eternity, crunch time for presidential candidates and campaigns is right around the corner.

Over the next several months, voters will see the Democratic field continue to narrow as candidates struggle to make the debate stage, fall short in the early primary states or simply run out of cash to make a deep run.

The winnowing has already started — with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke the most recent candidate to end his campaign — and it likely will continue in earnest over the next few months and following the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Here’s what you need to know now about how the race has been playing out and what to watch for in the coming months:

Who is still running?

After a record 27 Democrats jumped into the presidential race, the field of major candidates has narrowed down to 17. That number will continue to drop as debate qualifications get harder and the first primaries and caucuses approach.

The current candidates are:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Author Marianne Williamson and

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump isn’t the only person running to be the nominee. Trump is facing three primary opponents in his reelection bid: former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Trump’s three primary opponents have an uphill battle. The president has the support of the Republican National Committee and a deep bench of support among vocal members of Congress. And while he does have detractors on the right, he still maintains a majority approval rating among Republicans.

Who is leading so far?

Biden, who has run for president two other times, holds a slight polling edge above his two closest rivals, Warren and Sanders.

The former vice president is at 26% with likely Democratic primary and caucus voters, according to a national USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll published Wednesday. Warren, who has seen her poll numbers tick up over the past several months, was at 17% and Sanders at 13% in the Wednesday poll.

When looking at an average of polls, those three candidates maintain the top 3 spots. Biden's average is about 26%, according to a rolling average of polls from Real Clear Politics. Warren's is about 21% and Sanders is at about 16%.

Biden for much of the year has held a double digit lead in polling over his Democratic opponents. However, in recent months that margin has narrowed. Between an August national USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll to the October poll, Biden dropped 6 percentage points. Warren climbed 3 percentage points from August.

But being in the top 3 now of course doesn’t guarantee the same candidates will hold those places as primaries and caucuses begin early next year.

Buttigieg has seen his polling increase in recent weeks. He was at 10% in Wednesday’s poll, up from 6% in August.

In Iowa, the millennial mayor is catching up to Biden and Warren. In a Suffolk University/USA TODAY Iowa poll published Oct. 21, Biden had 18% support, Warren 17% and Buttigieg 13% among 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers. Sanders was in fourth with 9%, the same number as June.

What are the top issues for voters?

Health care continues to dominate conversations among candidates, and has frequently been rated voters' No. 1 concern in polls. But poll respondents and the candidates themselves have been split on whether the country should move to Medicare for All or build on President Barack Obama’s signature policy, the Affordable Care Act.

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll published in September, 49% of Democrat and Democratic leaning voters said they believe that private health insurance systems should be replaced with a Medicare for All system. Comparatively, 44% said they believe that the current private health insurance system should be kept and that lawmakers should build on Obamacare.

Sanders made Medicare for All a signature issue in his 2016 run for the presidency and has continued that conversation into 2020. Several candidates have also endorsed the idea or put out a version of their own. Warren on Friday released her version of a Medicare for All plan.