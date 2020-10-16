2020 election polls: 20 million early votes cast and Biden takes early lead in Florida

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears in ABC News town hall (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has less than three weeks to convince voters he deserves another four more years in the Oval Office but continues to trail his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls.

With just 18 days to the election, 20 million ballots have already been cast showing Democrats with an edge in the share of early votes cast, especially in Florida.

Florida is shaping up to be the battleground of the battleground states, with two polls released on Friday showing the state on a razor's edge between the two candidates.

A Hill-Harris poll showed both locked at 48 per cent of support, with the two competing over the four per cent of undecided voters in the Sunshine State.

A Mason Dixon Polling Strategy survey, meanwhile, showed Trump three points behind Biden in Florida. Three per cent is usually considered within the margin of error, so the state could go either way.

It’s a face that Barack Obama has recognized. The ex-president appeared in a Democratic Party campaign ad on behalf of his Biden to warn the election “is going to be close”.

