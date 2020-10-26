2020 polls – live: Trump claims he is ‘winning big’ despite trailing Biden in Texas, Florida and North Carolina

US Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, will campaign in Texas this week (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has claimed on Twitter he is “winning big on voting numbers” despite myriad polling evidence to the contrary, with rival Joe Biden three points ahead in Texas, according to the latest Dallas Morning News poll, with voters backing the Democratic nominee by 48-45 per cent in what is typically Republican territory.

The president is also behind in key swing states like Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania if a second poll by Survey Monkey/Axios is accurate.

On Sunday, Mr Biden warned the election outcome was far from certain and denounced Mr Trump’s attempts to “delegitimise” the authenticity of mail ballots in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes that the president stormed out of after taking exception to being asked “tough questions”.

