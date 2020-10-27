2020 election polls: Trump gains ground on Biden in Pennsylvania, extends lead in Ohio

(Reuters)

President Donald Trump has gained ground on Joe Biden in Pennsylvania and extended his lead in Ohio — two critical battleground states that could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of November's election.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump was up from 44.7 percentage points on 25 November to 45.1 percentage points on 26 November. Mr Biden dropped 0.1 percentage points over the same period, according to FiveThirtyEight's poll tracker.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, the president was up from 47.9 per cent on 25 November to 48.0 per cent on 26 November, extending his lead in the state to 1.6 per cent. Former vice president Biden dropped 0.1 per cent over the same period.

With just a week to go until election day, Mr Biden, 77, still commands a strong lead over the 74-year-old president, both nationally and in battleground states.

Mr Trump has it all to do if he is to turn the tide, win reelection and avoid joining only a handful of presidents not to secure a second term in office.

While his gains in Pennsylvania and Ohio are marginal, they show the race tightening in two states that could be key stepping stones in both candidates’ paths to the White House.

Both men have told respective campaign rallies that whoever wins Pennsylvania, a northeastern 'rust belt' state, may well end up in the Oval Office come next year.

Ohio has traditionally been a bellwether state, which has backed the winning presidential candidate every year since 1964.

In a frantic day of campaigning on Tuesday, Mr Biden and Mr Trump will hop from one state to the next, with the latter venturing into traditionally conservative territory.

With a 9 per cent national poll lead and brimming with confidence, the former vice president will head to Georgia, which has backed a Republican candidate every election year since Bill Clinton swept to power in 1992.

Trump will hold rallies in three states key to his re-election hopes: Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.