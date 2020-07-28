    Advertisement

    2020 Emmys: Billy Porter, Mark Ruffalo and more react to their nominations

    CARSON BLACKWELDER

    With the 2020 Emmy nominations now officially out, TV's biggest stars are reacting -- some even for the first time.

    Leslie Jones announced the nominations via livestream Tuesday morning with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

    Emmys 2020: See the full list of nominees

    It was a good day for "Watchmen," with the series taking the top spot with 26 nominations. It was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 and then "Ozark" and "Succession" both with 18. "The Mandalorian," "Saturday Night Live" and "Schitt's Creek" all had 15 apiece while "The Crown" snagged 13.

    This year's awards show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The comedian has hosted the ceremony twice before, in 2012 and 2016.

    MORE: Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmys

    The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, and will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    Check out how some of the stars celebrated their recognition from the Television Academy:

    Jonathan Van Ness

    Jonathan Van Ness shared a screenshot of him trying to FaceTime his fellow "Queer Eye" hosts, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. "Y’all answer your phone!! We’re Emmy nominees," he wrote.

    Billy Porter

    Billy Porter said he was "grateful" to have been nominated for "Pose" in the lead actor in a drama series category.

    Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo said he had "enormous gratitude" for being nominated for "I Know This Much Is True" and acknowledged its writer and director, Derek Cianfrance, for creating a project "that will stand the test of time."

    Robin Thede

    Robin Thede congratulated her fellow "A Black Lady Sketch Show" stars for the show's three nominations. "LOOK WHAT BLACK WOMEN DID!" she exclaimed.

    "This Is Us"

    "This Is Us" series creator Dan Fogelman and star Mandy Moore celebrated the show's nominations.

    2020 Emmys: Billy Porter, Mark Ruffalo and more react to their nominations originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.