2020 Emmys: Billy Porter, Mark Ruffalo and more react to their nominations

With the 2020 Emmy nominations now officially out, TV's biggest stars are reacting -- some even for the first time.

Leslie Jones announced the nominations via livestream Tuesday morning with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

It was a good day for "Watchmen," with the series taking the top spot with 26 nominations. It was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 and then "Ozark" and "Succession" both with 18. "The Mandalorian," "Saturday Night Live" and "Schitt's Creek" all had 15 apiece while "The Crown" snagged 13.

This year's awards show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The comedian has hosted the ceremony twice before, in 2012 and 2016.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, and will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out how some of the stars celebrated their recognition from the Television Academy:

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness shared a screenshot of him trying to FaceTime his fellow "Queer Eye" hosts, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. "Y’all answer your phone!! We’re Emmy nominees," he wrote.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter said he was "grateful" to have been nominated for "Pose" in the lead actor in a drama series category.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo said he had "enormous gratitude" for being nominated for "I Know This Much Is True" and acknowledged its writer and director, Derek Cianfrance, for creating a project "that will stand the test of time."

Although this Emmy nomination comes with enormous gratitude, it would be disingenuous of me to say that it isn’t bittersweet. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time...#Emmys pic.twitter.com/PSnTf9yB05 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 28, 2020

Robin Thede

Robin Thede congratulated her fellow "A Black Lady Sketch Show" stars for the show's three nominations. "LOOK WHAT BLACK WOMEN DID!" she exclaimed.

LOOK WHAT BLACK WOMEN DID! 3 EMMY NOMINATIONS for @BlackLadySketch! Thank you to my genius writers, incredible cast @ashleyn1cole @quintabrunson @GabrielleDennis & stellar crew! And @ImAngelaBassett!!! And @dimedavis is an Emmy nominee for directing! History in the making! #ABLSS pic.twitter.com/r3vP4b4gaC — Robin Thede (@robinthede) July 28, 2020

"This Is Us"

"This Is Us" series creator Dan Fogelman and star Mandy Moore celebrated the show's nominations.

Emmy love for #ThisIsUs! Congrats to @SterlingKBrown, Ron Cephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, hairstyling team lead by Michael Reitz, and @SiddKhoslaMusic + Taylor Goldsmith for their original song. Worry not: those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 28, 2020

SO proud of our #thisisus team on the Emmy love. The unstoppable force that is @SterlingKBrown, Ron Cephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, our hair department led by Michael Reitz and @SiddKhoslaMusic + my husband @dawestheband on their nomination for best original song! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 28, 2020

