The 2020 Ford Escape Costs $25,980 to Start and More than $40,000 Fully Loaded

From Car and Driver

Ford has released pricing for the new Escape compact SUV, which has been redesigned for 2020.

The base S model starts at $25,980, while a fully loaded Escape Titanium can surpass $40,000 with options.

Ford says the Escape and Escape hybrid models will go on sale this fall, with the plug-in hybrid arriving next spring.

The new 2020 Ford Escape isn't scheduled to go on sale for a few more months, but we now know how much it will cost. It mostly holds the line on price compared with its predecessor, with just a slight uptick of a few hundred dollars for most versions of the redesigned compact crossover. The trim levels and their prices are as follows:

Escape S, $25,980

Escape SE, $28,190

Escape SE Sport (hybrid), $29,530

Escape SEL, $30,350

Escape Titanium (hybrid), $34,495

Escape Titanium, $37,780

The Escape S serves as the base model and starts at $25,980, $780 more than the previous Escape's starting price despite newly standard features such as a suite of driver-assist features including blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning. The $28,190 SE model adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the $30,350 SEL models add more features. These models all come standard with front-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic, and a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 180 horsepower.

Photo credit: Ford More

All-wheel drive is a $1500 option and, on the SEL trim, choosing AWD opens up the option for a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower, for $2285. The top-of-the-line Escape Titanium starts at $37,780 and comes only with all-wheel-drive and the 2.0-liter engine. Adding options to the Escape Titanium can push its price past $40,000.

Returning to the lineup is an Escape hybrid model, which comes in two trims: the $29,530 SE Sport and the $34,495 Titanium. Both offer front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as either a $1320 or a $1500 option. We don't have official EPA fuel-economy estimates for the Escape hybrid yet but we expect it to get up to around 38 mpg combined. A plug-in hybrid model with a claimed 30 miles of all-electric driving range arrives next year, but pricing hasn't been released for that version yet.

('You Might Also Like',)