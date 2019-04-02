The 2020 Ford Escape Looks to Fill a Car-Shaped Hole in the Lineup

From Car and Driver

The Ford Escape compact crossover is new for 2020, with thoroughly different styling that makes it look lower and more carlike.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine is standard, with a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder optional. Hybrid and plug-in-hybrid models also join the lineup.

The gas models and the hybrid will go on sale in fall 2019, with the plug-in-hybrid Escape arriving in spring 2020.

Now that it has begun the phaseout of nearly all of its passenger-car models, Ford is banking on the fact that hundreds of thousands of Focus, Fusion, and Taurus buyers will be willing to make the switch to the Blue Oval's many crossover offerings. So it seems to us that the company is hedging its bets by making the new 2020 Ford Escape look more carlike than ever before, with a lower, sleeker design that still maintains crossover proportions but abandons any sort of rugged-SUV pretensions.

Smoother Styling

As it enters its fourth generation, the outgoing Escape sits as Ford's second biggest-selling nameplate in the United States, behind the F-series pickup-truck lineup. But it has fallen far behind its closest compact-crossover competitors in the sales race, having been significantly outsold by the Chevrolet Equinox, the Honda CR-V, the Nissan Rogue, and the Toyota RAV4 in 2018. It's no surprise, then, that Ford is now coming to battle armed with a fuller arsenal of Escape variants: in addition to two turbocharged gasoline engines and a revived Escape hybrid model, all of which go on sale this fall, Ford is also introducing a plug-in-hybrid model to the lineup that will go on sale in spring 2020. (See more details on the hybrid models here.)

Although the new Escape's shorter proportions and smoother lines may make it look smaller than its predecessor, it's actually longer and wider. The roof is slightly lower, but interior space is up, with Ford claiming significantly improved rear legroom and up to 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, 3.5 cubic feet more than before. In nonhybrid models, the rear seat now slides fore and aft on a 6.0-inch track.

Turbo Engine Options

The new Escape's base engine, a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder, is shared with Europe's new Ford Focus hatchback, with which it shares its basic underpinnings. A three-cylinder engine in a 3000-plus-pound crossover may sound a bit inadequate, but its 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque are fully competitive with other base engines in this class, and it can tow up to 2000 pounds. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. Cylinder deactivation can shut down one of the cylinders and allow it to operate as a two-banger under certain circumstances, which Ford says improves fuel economy by 6 percent (EPA estimates aren't available yet).