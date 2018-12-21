The New 2020 Ford Explorer Officially Debuts January 9

From Car and Driver

What It Is: The next-generation Ford Explorer, one of the most familiar nameplates in all of SUV-dom. Although its underpinnings are set to change considerably with this new generation, it will continue on as a three-row SUV with a family-focused mission. An expanded lineup with a possible hybrid drivetrain and a performance-oriented ST model will attempt to broaden its appeal somewhat. The Explorer-based Police Interceptor will also continue on for the country's law-enforcement personnel.



Photo credit: KGP Photography More

Why It Matters: Now that Ford has ditched nearly its entire passenger-car lineup, the brand will lean on its SUV models more than ever. The current-generation Explorer is already one of Ford's top-selling products, and it has an illustrious history as one of the first vehicles that brought the idea of the sport-utility vehicle to the mainstream. This new model represents a long-overdue redesign of the aging fifth-generation Explorer, which has not only been around since 2011 but rides on a platform that's considerably older than that.



Platform: The new Explorer's biggest change its its new rear-wheel-drive-based architecture, codenamed CD6. This new platform should improve driving dynamics considerably while retaining a similar exterior footprint as the previous Explorer.



Powertrain: The Explorer's base engine will be a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V-6. A gas-electric hybrid version will be offered for the first time, likely with a bit more power than that base V-6. The Explorer ST is expected to use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, possibly with more than 400 horsepower. This engine promises strong performance, at least according to the Michigan State Police Department's testing. All-wheel drive will be optional, along with various automatic transmissions.



Photo credit: Glenn Paulina More

Competition: Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander.



Expected Arrival and Price: Ford will reveal the Explorer on January 9, 2019, ahead of the Detroit auto show. It's likely to go on sale a few months after that with a starting price somewhere in the mid-$30,000 range that will rise above $50,000 with options.



('You Might Also Like',)