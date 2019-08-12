2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Changes Include GT500 Components

From Car and Driver

Ford is touting the fact that the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350R now uses the same steering setup as the GT500.

The revised steering geometry and software is said to improve handling.

The GT350R is otherwise unchanged for 2020 and will go on sale later this year.

It's only natural for automakers to try and market their lesser products using links to their halo models. Ford's giving it a go with the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350R, the spicier, even more track-focused GT350 model, which it now claims to have a direct mechanical connection to the upcoming king-of-the-hill GT500. To be fair, though, the 2020 GT350R gets only one hand-me-down from the 760-hp GT500: its revised steering geometry. We know, try not to spit up your coffee.

The GT350R's updated steering setup includes a new "high-trail steering knuckle" that is acted on by a new electrically boosted steering rack with updated software. There are mentions of elevated driver confidence and enhanced steering precision. Also, Ford has removed the R's exhaust resonators to save weight, which is likely to result in increased driver satisfaction and exhaust loudness.

The other key connections between the GT350R and the GT500 are threads common to every Mustang: The cars will share their basic body shells, interiors, etc. In fact, the GT500 benefits from some trickle-up tech from the GT350 and GT350R models—its dual-overhead-cam 5.2-liter V-8 engine. Of course, in the GT500, the so-called "Voodoo" engine is supercharged, boosting its output from 526 horsepower to an overkill 760. Also, while the GT350R includes fancy lightweight carbon-fiber wheels as standard, they're a pricey option on the GT500. So, really, Ford should be spitting out headlines about how the new GT500 picks up key bits from its lesser GT350 siblings.

