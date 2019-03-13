The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Aerodynamics in Photos
The Shelby GT500 will deliver the goods in corners, not just a straight line.
Dearborn is still mum on nearly every critical specification of its new GT500 other than these: it is Mustang based. It will feature a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 cranking out at least 700 horsepower. And now, that this, the most powerful production car Ford has ever created, is governed to 180 mph.
